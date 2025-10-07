King Charles takes generous step amid growing tensions with Prince William

King Charles has taken a generous step for an upcoming holiday festival amid growing tensions with his next heir to the British throne, Prince William.
His Majesty has opened the doors to visitors, who can tour the royal residences, for the forthcoming Christmas holidays.
According to GB News, visitors receiving Universal Credit will be able to step inside the 76-year-old monarch’s official residences for just £1 this Christmas.
The Royal Collection Trust announced that the doors of Windsor Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse and the Royal Mews will be open to visitors in December this year.
Reportedly, visitors can seek the benefit through the platforms of Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, Pension Credit, Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, and Jobseeker's Allowance.
The offer, available at Windsor Castle (where a standard ticket costs £31 in advance or £35 on the day), the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Royal Mews and The King’s Galleries in London and Edinburgh, includes standard admission to the main attractions.
However, the visitors can not avail themselves of this offer for a visit to Buckingham Palace.
This initiative by King Charles comes shortly after a report claimed that he is no longer on speaking terms with his eldest son, Prince William, after his bombshell television interview.
In the recent conversation with Eugene Levy for his show, The Reluctant Traveller, the Prince of Wales seemingly shaded his father and revealed that he will change the "monarchy" when he takes over the throne in future, which reportedly shook the trust of His Majesty.
The prince made the comments as he gave Levy a tour of Windsor Castle.