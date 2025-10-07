Prince William candid comment on monarchy change 'not a criticism' of King Charles

Prince William opened up about the needed change he will be bringing into the monarchy in a rare conversation.
On Tuesday, October 7, People published an exclusive report about the candid conversation between the Prince of Wales and Eugene Levy, host of The Reluctant Traveler.
Sitting from across each other in a Windsor pub on a February evening, seemingly when the October 3 episode was filmed, William noted, "I think it's safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good."
Analysing the headline-making conversation and TV appearance, Royal biographer Sally Bedell shared with the outlet, "It was a savvy move by William. By choosing a Canadian comedian as his interlocutor, William seems to be signalling that he wants to break out of the conventional mould."
While discussing his eventual role as the King of England, the father-of-three talked about his desire for progress.
"I enjoy change; I don't fear it," he said, which historian Robert Lacey noted is not a criticism of King Charles, adding, "He is very close to his father and has been his most important supporter."
However, the Prince of Wales is defining his own path that honours tradition while embracing change.
In the October 3 episode of Eugene's travel show, William and the Schitt Creeks' star enjoyed a rare Windsor Castle tour.
During the tour, the pair indulge in deep conversation about the prince's recent challenges, including the cancer diagnoses of both Charles and his wife, Kate Middleton.
For royal watchers the striking admission is "fascinating", says royal biographer Andrew Morton, author of Winston and the Windsors.
He added, "The two words 'change' and 'monarchy' don't naturally go together. Monarchy is about continuity. To predicate your future life on the change you're going to make to it...well, that's a delicate mechanism.
Royal experts have highlighted that Prince William's desire to change does not mean revamping the system as a whole but rather tuning it to make it more modernised.