Home / Royal

Prince William candid comment on monarchy change 'not a criticism' of King Charles

The Prince of Wales talked about family, fatherhood, and the modernizing monarchy in a rare interview

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |

Prince William candid comment on monarchy change 'not a criticism' of King Charles


Prince William opened up about the needed change he will be bringing into the monarchy in a rare conversation.

On Tuesday, October 7, People published an exclusive report about the candid conversation between the Prince of Wales and Eugene Levy, host of The Reluctant Traveler.

Sitting from across each other in a Windsor pub on a February evening, seemingly when the October 3 episode was filmed, William noted, "I think it's safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good."

Analysing the headline-making conversation and TV appearance, Royal biographer Sally Bedell shared with the outlet, "It was a savvy move by William. By choosing a Canadian comedian as his interlocutor, William seems to be signalling that he wants to break out of the conventional mould."

While discussing his eventual role as the King of England, the father-of-three talked about his desire for progress.

"I enjoy change; I don't fear it," he said, which historian Robert Lacey noted is not a criticism of King Charles, adding, "He is very close to his father and has been his most important supporter."

However, the Prince of Wales is defining his own path that honours tradition while embracing change.

In the October 3 episode of Eugene's travel show, William and the Schitt Creeks' star enjoyed a rare Windsor Castle tour.

During the tour, the pair indulge in deep conversation about the prince's recent challenges, including the cancer diagnoses of both Charles and his wife, Kate Middleton.

For royal watchers the striking admission is "fascinating", says royal biographer Andrew Morton, author of Winston and the Windsors.

He added, "The two words 'change' and 'monarchy' don't naturally go together. Monarchy is about continuity. To predicate your future life on the change you're going to make to it...well, that's a delicate mechanism.

Royal experts have highlighted that Prince William's desire to change does not mean revamping the system as a whole but rather tuning it to make it more modernised. 

You Might Like:

Crown Prince Haakon celebrates Norway-US bonds with special visit to Minnesota

Crown Prince Haakon celebrates Norway-US bonds with special visit to Minnesota
The Norwegian prince landed in the US to mark the 200th anniversary of organised emigration

Belgian royals host King Felipe, Queen Letizia for key event at royal palace

Belgian royals host King Felipe, Queen Letizia for key event at royal palace
Their Majesties was invited for a meaningful royal event by King Phillippe and Queen Mathilde in Brussels

Sarah Ferguson vanishes from public view amid ongoing scrutiny

Sarah Ferguson vanishes from public view amid ongoing scrutiny
The Duchess of York appeared to have totally withdrawn from public view amid new scandal

Meghan Markle drops new product before leaving US

Meghan Markle drops new product before leaving US
Meghan Markle’s surprise product release stuns fans ahead of her foreign trip

King Charles takes firm decision about Prince William amid growing tensions

King Charles takes firm decision about Prince William amid growing tensions
King Charles gives final verdict as Prince William pins pressure on monarch for big decision

Prince Harry faces new security drama as ‘stalker’ found before key event

Prince Harry faces new security drama as ‘stalker’ found before key event
The Duke of Sussex’s ‘stalker’ caught in hotel bathroom just 20 minutes before he arrived

King Charles drops bombshell ‘prenub-style’ pact on Meghan, Prince Harry

King Charles drops bombshell ‘prenub-style’ pact on Meghan, Prince Harry
King Charles III plans to keep Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in check with royal ultimatum

Royal TV show claims Queen Máxima faced doubts before marrying King Willem

Royal TV show claims Queen Máxima faced doubts before marrying King Willem
Queen Máxima's pre-wedding struggles are set to be revealed in season two of Royal drama, 'Máxima'

Prince William, Princess Kate slammed for ‘hypocrisy’ after new plans exposed

Prince William, Princess Kate slammed for ‘hypocrisy’ after new plans exposed
The Prince and Princess of Wales faced criticism for their hypocritical behaviour after they worked on new plans

Queen Mary embraces new role after hosting special event with King Frederik

Queen Mary embraces new role after hosting special event with King Frederik
Their Majesties welcomed the European Union's heads of state and government officials at Amalienborg Palace last week

King Charles issues solemn statement as rift with Prince William deepens

King Charles issues solemn statement as rift with Prince William deepens
Buckingham Palace shares somber message on behalf of Their Majesties over Dame Jilly's sudden demise

King Charles gives silent treatment to Prince William after candid interview

King Charles gives silent treatment to Prince William after candid interview
Prince of Wales and King Charles reportedly have been estranged after his explosive interview