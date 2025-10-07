Jordan's King Abdullah II meets Swedish monarch Carl XVI Gustaf in Stockholm

King Abdullah II is back on royal duty days after celebrating his daughters, Princess Iman bint Abdullah II and Salma bint Abdullah II.
His Majesty met with Swedish monarch Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife, Queen Silvia, during their exclusive meeting in Stockholm today.
On Tuesday, October 7, the Royal Hashemite Court turned to its Instagram account to share exclusive glimpse into his recent trip to Sweden.
"His Majesty King Abdullah II, in Stockholm today, with His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustave, King of the Kingdom Sweden، and Prime Minister Olf Christerson," the Jordanian Royal Family stated.
However, during the prestigious meeting King Abdullah II did not accompany by his wife, Queen Rania Abdullah.
According to media reports, the two monarchs hold the diplomatic event in Stockholm to focus on the latest regional developments, particularly in relation to the Palestinian cause, and ways to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East.
This update comes shortly after King Abdullah publicly celebrated his daughters special day in September this year.
On September 26, taking to Instagram the 63-year-old King of Jordan penned a sweet birthday note, "Our wishes to the two princesses Iman bint Abdullah II and Salama bint Abdullah II with long life and life full of happiness and progress."
"Happy Birthday to Their Royal Highnesses Princesses Iman bint Abdullah II and Salma bint Abdullah II, wishing them all the happiness and prosperity," he captioned.
For the unversed, King Abdullah shares his two daughters, Princess Iman bint Abdullah and Salam bint Abdullah with his wife, Queen Rania.
They are also to parents to their son Crown Prince Al Hussein and Prince Hashem.