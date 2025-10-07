Home / Royal

Jordan's King Abdullah II meets Swedish monarch Carl XVI Gustaf in Stockholm

His Majesty stepped out for crucial meeting in Stockholm without his wife Queen Rania

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Jordan's King Abdullah II meets Swedish monarch Carl XVI Gustaf in Stockholm

King Abdullah II is back on royal duty days after celebrating his daughters, Princess Iman bint Abdullah II and Salma bint Abdullah II. 

His Majesty met with Swedish monarch Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife, Queen Silvia, during their exclusive meeting in Stockholm today.

On Tuesday, October 7, the Royal Hashemite Court turned to its Instagram account to share exclusive glimpse into his recent trip to Sweden.

"His Majesty King Abdullah II, in Stockholm today, with His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustave, King of the Kingdom Sweden، and Prime Minister Olf Christerson," the Jordanian Royal Family stated. 

However, during the prestigious meeting King Abdullah II did not accompany by his wife, Queen Rania Abdullah.

According to media reports, the two monarchs hold the diplomatic event in Stockholm to focus on the latest regional developments, particularly in relation to the Palestinian cause, and ways to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East.

This update comes shortly after King Abdullah publicly celebrated his daughters special day in September this year.

On September 26, taking to Instagram the 63-year-old King of Jordan penned a sweet birthday note, "Our wishes to the two princesses Iman bint Abdullah II and Salama bint Abdullah II with long life and life full of happiness and progress."

"Happy Birthday to Their Royal Highnesses Princesses Iman bint Abdullah II and Salma bint Abdullah II, wishing them all the happiness and prosperity," he captioned.

For the unversed, King Abdullah shares his two daughters, Princess Iman bint Abdullah and Salam bint Abdullah with his wife, Queen Rania. 

They are also to parents to their son Crown Prince Al Hussein and Prince Hashem. 

You Might Like:

Prince Harry's legal fight continues despite tearful reunion with King Charles

Prince Harry's legal fight continues despite tearful reunion with King Charles
The Duke of Sussex and His Majesty reunited in the United Kingdom after 19 months during the Duke's trip

King Charles takes generous step amid growing tensions with Prince William

King Charles takes generous step amid growing tensions with Prince William
His Majesty and the Prince of Wales are reportedly 'not on speaking terms' after Prince's sensational interview

Prince William candid comment on monarchy change 'not a criticism' of King Charles

Prince William candid comment on monarchy change 'not a criticism' of King Charles
The Prince of Wales talked about family, fatherhood, and the modernizing monarchy in a rare interview

Crown Prince Haakon celebrates Norway-US bonds with special visit to Minnesota

Crown Prince Haakon celebrates Norway-US bonds with special visit to Minnesota
The Norwegian prince landed in the US to mark the 200th anniversary of organised emigration

Belgian royals host King Felipe, Queen Letizia for key event at royal palace

Belgian royals host King Felipe, Queen Letizia for key event at royal palace
Their Majesties was invited for a meaningful royal event by King Phillippe and Queen Mathilde in Brussels

Sarah Ferguson vanishes from public view amid ongoing scrutiny

Sarah Ferguson vanishes from public view amid ongoing scrutiny
The Duchess of York appeared to have totally withdrawn from public view amid new scandal

Meghan Markle drops new product before leaving US

Meghan Markle drops new product before leaving US
Meghan Markle’s surprise product release stuns fans ahead of her foreign trip

King Charles takes firm decision about Prince William amid growing tensions

King Charles takes firm decision about Prince William amid growing tensions
King Charles gives final verdict as Prince William pins pressure on monarch for big decision

Prince Harry faces new security drama as ‘stalker’ found before key event

Prince Harry faces new security drama as ‘stalker’ found before key event
The Duke of Sussex’s ‘stalker’ caught in hotel bathroom just 20 minutes before he arrived

King Charles drops bombshell ‘prenub-style’ pact on Meghan, Prince Harry

King Charles drops bombshell ‘prenub-style’ pact on Meghan, Prince Harry
King Charles III plans to keep Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in check with royal ultimatum

Royal TV show claims Queen Máxima faced doubts before marrying King Willem

Royal TV show claims Queen Máxima faced doubts before marrying King Willem
Queen Máxima's pre-wedding struggles are set to be revealed in season two of Royal drama, 'Máxima'

Prince William, Princess Kate slammed for ‘hypocrisy’ after new plans exposed

Prince William, Princess Kate slammed for ‘hypocrisy’ after new plans exposed
The Prince and Princess of Wales faced criticism for their hypocritical behaviour after they worked on new plans