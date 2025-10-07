Home / Royal

Royal TV show claims Queen Máxima faced doubts before marrying King Willem

Queen Máxima's pre-wedding struggles are set to be revealed in season two of Royal drama, 'Máxima'

  • By Hafsa Noor
Queen Maxima’s struggles during the royal marriage with King Willem-Alexander are set to be revealed in the season two of a royal drama.

The trailer for season two of Máxima showed that Her Majesty had cold feet before tying the knot to the monarch.

In one scene, the couple (played by Delfina Chaves and Martijn Lakemeier), can be seen walking down the aisle as a voiceover reveals Maxima's inner thoughts.

The actress, who portrayed Maxima, doubted her decision, "I thought I was going to be super excited. But now the only thing I can think about is – am I ready? What the hell am I getting myself into?"

Delfina donned a replica of the bride’s satin ivory Valentino wedding gown, showcasing its stunning embroidered veil from the back.

Meanwhile, Martijn wore the same Royal Netherlands Navy uniform that Willem-Alexander had on his big day.

Maxima said in a statement before her nuptials, "As a daughter I find it terrible that my father won't be there but that's the way it is, and I understand the feelings of the Dutch on the question.”

The royal couple exchanged wedding vows at Amsterdam's Nieuwe Kerk on February 2, 2002.

They share three kids; Princess Catharina-Amalia, 21, Princess Alexia, 20 and Princess Ariane, 18.

