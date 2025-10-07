Home / Royal

King Charles takes firm decision about Prince William amid growing tensions

  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles is seemingly battling on many fronts at once - and Prince William is believed to have only fueled the frenzy.

From dealing with backlash caused by Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's links with Jeffrey Epstein to William's shocking remarks about his and Harry's childhood - there has been a lot of drama churning behind palace doors.

Amid the chaos, the 76-year-old monarch and the heir to throne have reportedly discreetly slipped away for a boys’ trip to Balmoral Castle, Scotland, where the father-son duo discussed on many issues.

A well-placed source has dished details on William and Charles private getaway.

"This meeting was also aimed at reminding William that he's still not at the helm. Charles appreciates all the ways he's been helping, but he’s not ready to hand over the reins just yet and he's losing patience with how hard William's been pushing," the source told Closer magazine.

The insider further claimed that William has been forcing the cancer-stricken king to take a harder stance.

"There’s a real sense that the King is trying all in his power to soothe over family tensions and get things in order before William takes the Crown and he needs them to be united whilst they implement new changes," the tipster noted.

