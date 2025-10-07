Home / Royal

King Charles drops bombshell ‘prenub-style’ pact on Meghan, Prince Harry

King Charles III plans to keep Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in check with royal ultimatum

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


King Charles has recently dropped a bombshell “prenub-style” pact on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to keep them in check.

As per Radar Online, after the ‘“peace” talk between the aides of the British monarch and the Duke of Sussex, Buckingham Palace drafted proposal for a "formal understanding", described as a "prenup-style" arrangement, to outline guidelines for how the Sussexes and the Crown will engage going forward.

The deal would reportedly control the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s appearances and media presence. It would lay down strict rules on what they can say and share with public.

A palace source shared, "The king wants to establish a clear framework to prevent any future confusion. The priority is safeguarding the institution above all else, with personal feelings coming second. The goal is to put recent turmoil behind us and ensure the rules are unambiguous moving forward."

The insider added, "Harry has indicated he wants to rebuild trust – he's even proposed coordinating diaries to prevent overlapping engagements. Meghan, however, holds a firmer stance. She feels a formal agreement isn't necessary and that trust can't be restored through documents alone."

After a peace summit between senior aides in July, Harry met his father on September 10.

However, Meghan is now  refusing to take part in renewed peace efforts even after her husband tried to mend ties with Charles.

