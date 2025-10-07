Sarah Ferguson vanishes from public view amid ongoing scrutiny

Sarah Ferguson has reportedly stepped back from public life amid renewed scrutiny and controversy.
As per the GB News, the Duchess of York appeared to have totally withdrawn from view with royal correspondent Richard Palmer noting there has been "no sign of her" in recent weeks.
Even the Duchess’s usual Windsor routines, from walks with the late Queen’s corgis to regular shopping trips, have come to a halt.
Ingrid Seward, Ferguson's biographer who has known the family since the 1980s, explained that Fergie would need to remain hidden for some time if she had any hope of repairing her image.
"(Fergie) has come back so many times. This time she is probably going to have to do what she's never done before and lie low for quite a while," Seward told the i newspaper.
The update came after royal commentator Jennie Bond told The Mirror it was "inconceivable" that the Yorks could join the Royal Family's traditional Christmas church service at Sandringham.
The sources suggest King Charles is unlikely to invite Fergie and Andrew to the holiday celebrations.
The King is said to have signaled that the divorced couple should stay “off the radar” at forthcoming gatherings.
Notably, the Duchess of York has withdrawn from public view at Royal Lodge after her 2011 emails to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced, reigniting controversy.
In the correspondence, she called Epstein her "supreme friend" and apologised for disowning him weeks earlier. The fallout led seven charities to drop her as patron, intensifying scrutiny on the York family.