Royal

Meghan Markle drops unseen BTS of Netflix series after surprise announcement

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle shares delightful video after giving big surprise to fans

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Meghan Markle drops unseen BTS of Netflix series after surprise announcement


Meghan Markle shared a fun-filled behind-the-scenes video from the set of her Netflix cooking series.

Just a day after announcing the bonus episode of her podcast, Confession of a Female Founder, Meghan released an enchanting video on her Instagram to showcase her pineapple cutting skills.

In the new video, the wife of Prince Harry could be seen holding a pineapple and a knife as she explaining to her guest, Randi Karin how it should be sliced to get the "perfect bite"

The BTS video was accompanied by Meghan's gratitude-filled caption which read, "There was so much goodness on Season 1 of ‘With Love, Meghan’ on @netflix that didn’t make it in, there just wasn’t enough time! This scene with sweet Randi Karin (@soulrefugespa) is especially fun as you think about summer entertaining tips and tricks."

"Great weekend to rewatch or catch up on the show as we gear up for Season 2 this summer" it added.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother's Netflix series was released in March this year.

Prior to this delightful video, Meghan surprised her fans by announcing the bonus episode of her podcast on Tuesday, where Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles will be appearing as the guest.

Lemonada Media shared a promotional audio of the podcast, in which Meghan was heard saying, "Next week, we have got one more very special interview for you."

"A bonus episode. Because when a matriarch calls, and when this matriarch calls, oh, you answer," she added.

Queen Margrethe returns to royal duties to support King Frederik, Queen Mary
Queen Margrethe returns to royal duties to support King Frederik, Queen Mary
Queen Margrethe steps in for King Frederik as he enjoys holiday with Queen Mary and their four kids
Prince William, Kate Middleton's Scottish visit inspired Edward, Sophie
Prince William, Kate Middleton's Scottish visit inspired Edward, Sophie
Kate Middleton and Prince William explored Mother Nature during their two-days royal tour to Scotland in April
Prince William highlights farming challenges during Duchy of Cornwall tour
Prince William highlights farming challenges during Duchy of Cornwall tour
The Prince of Wales became Duke of Cornwall after King Charles' accession to the throne in September 2022
Princess Eugenie gushes over son Ernest on his second birthday: ‘My golden boy’
Princess Eugenie gushes over son Ernest on his second birthday: ‘My golden boy’
Princess Eugenie is a doting mother to sons, August and Ernest, whom she shares with husband Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie celebrates private occasion after taking over new role
Princess Eugenie celebrates private occasion after taking over new role
The Princess of York has been appointed as a global ambassador for Thirty Six For Coral by King Charles
King Charles unveils 'huge variety' of lavish gifts received as Head of State
King Charles unveils 'huge variety' of lavish gifts received as Head of State
The 76-year-old monarch drops exclusive glimpse of his special presents he received across the globe
Princess Diana's brother marks special day after sharing tragic news
Princess Diana's brother marks special day after sharing tragic news
Princess Diana brother Charles Spencer celebrates milestone event after childhood home Althorp House was attacked
King Frederik unveils elegant new portrait of twins Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine
King Frederik unveils elegant new portrait of twins Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine
Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine are the youngest children of King Frederik and Queen Mary
Prince William’s property plans put Prince George's inheritance at stake
Prince William’s property plans put Prince George's inheritance at stake
Prince George set to inherit Duchy of Cornwall after Prince William becomes King
Renowned Royal's future in jeopardy amid Trump's major decision
Renowned Royal's future in jeopardy amid Trump's major decision
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium is currently pursuing master's degree in public policy at the Harvard University
Sarah Ferguson drops video message after Prince William's fresh blow to Andrew
Sarah Ferguson drops video message after Prince William's fresh blow to Andrew
Sarah Ferguson shares thoughtful message after Prince Andrew receives painful news from William
Prince William reveals future plans as Duke of Cornwall
Prince William reveals future plans as Duke of Cornwall
Prince William opens up about 'responsibility' and 'leadership' after inhering key role from late Queen Elizabeth II