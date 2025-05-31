Meghan Markle drops unseen BTS of Netflix series after surprise announcement

Meghan Markle shared a fun-filled behind-the-scenes video from the set of her Netflix cooking series.
Just a day after announcing the bonus episode of her podcast, Confession of a Female Founder, Meghan released an enchanting video on her Instagram to showcase her pineapple cutting skills.
In the new video, the wife of Prince Harry could be seen holding a pineapple and a knife as she explaining to her guest, Randi Karin how it should be sliced to get the "perfect bite"
The BTS video was accompanied by Meghan's gratitude-filled caption which read, "There was so much goodness on Season 1 of ‘With Love, Meghan’ on @netflix that didn’t make it in, there just wasn’t enough time! This scene with sweet Randi Karin (@soulrefugespa) is especially fun as you think about summer entertaining tips and tricks."
"Great weekend to rewatch or catch up on the show as we gear up for Season 2 this summer" it added.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother's Netflix series was released in March this year.
Prior to this delightful video, Meghan surprised her fans by announcing the bonus episode of her podcast on Tuesday, where Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles will be appearing as the guest.
Lemonada Media shared a promotional audio of the podcast, in which Meghan was heard saying, "Next week, we have got one more very special interview for you."
"A bonus episode. Because when a matriarch calls, and when this matriarch calls, oh, you answer," she added.