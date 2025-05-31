Brian McKnight's estranged son Niko passes away at 32

Niko McKnight, the estranged son of singer Brian McKnight, tragically passed away at the age of 32 following his cancer diagnosis.
In January, Niko revealed that he was suffering from stage 4 colon cancer.
On Friday, May 30, 2025, Brian's brother Claude confirmed the news in a TikTok video, where he paid tribute to Niko’s legacy.
Claude captioned the video, "I'm devastated at my nephews' passing. If you comment please do in love, and NOT at what you may have heard about the relationship my brother had/has with his kids. Thank you."
Niko’s uncle further explained that the musician had been “bravely battling cancer for the past two years or so.”
“Amazing singer, amazing guitar player. Had a great eye as a photographer. And one of those kids, at least in my estimation, that you always wanted to be around, and so it really sucks that he’s no longer with us,” he noted.
Later on, Niko’s mother, Julie McKnight, issued a statement regarding his son’s death on social media, which read, “Nikolas was a cherished husband, son, brother, grandson, uncle, and nephew whose warmth, laughter, and love touched the lives of all who knew him."
"Nikolas was a self taught artist of music and photography. His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family and all those who held him dear,” she added.
Brian McKnight has yet to speak about his son’s death
Brian McKnight has yet to break silence on his son’s death, following years of estrangement.
For those unversed, Brian, 55, has openly spoken about his complicated relationship with his eldest children (he has seven total, including two stepchildren) and acknowledged the estrangement a few years ago.
The Back at One singer further clarified that he has not abandoned his children, they are only estranged.
Last year, Brian referred his biological children 'evil' and 'products of sin,' sparking immense backlash.
In addition to his parents, Niko left behind his wife, siblings and other extended family members.