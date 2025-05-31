Royal

Princess Anne ‘reminds’ public of Prince Andrew's ‘clumsiness’ with recent move

Princess Anne, widely known as the hardest-working royal, is the older sister of Prince Andrew, the Duke of York

Princess Anne has “reminded” public of Prince Andrew's ‘clumsiness’ with her recent visit to Liverpool.

Earlier this week, the Princess Royal visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital in the wake of a tragic parade incident, which left nearly 200 people injured.

During the visit, King Charles’ sister met with first responders, including paramedics, consultants, and nurses who cared for the injured and also consoled the grieving people of community with her kind words.

Princess Anne’s this heartfelt visit is drawing a striking contrast between her empathetic approach and Prince Andrew’s insensitive nature.

According to royal columnist Ephraim Hardcastle, this serves as a “reminder” of her brother Prince Andrew’s “clumsiness” during a similarly tragic event nearly four decades ago.

"Princess Anne's expression of support for Liverpool's emergency services, while keeping her private thoughts private, provides a reminder of brother Prince Andrew's clumsiness when representing the Queen at the Pan Am Lockerbie site,” he told Daily Mail.

Prince Andrew's Pan Am Lockerbie visit

In 1988, Prince Andrew visited Lockerbie, Scotland on behalf oh late Queen following the devastating Pan Am Flight 103 bombing, which killed 270 people.

However, the Duke of York’s visit stirred unease among the grieving community due to his insensitive remarks at the scene.

"I suppose statistically something like this has got to happen at some stage. Of course it only affects the community in a very small way,” he reportedly said to grieving community.

Later on, it was reported that late Queen Elizabeth II regretted not attending in person and sending him on the site.

