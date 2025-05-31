Entertainment

Robin Thicke marries model April Love Geary after seven years of engagement

April Love Geary and Robin Thicke began dating each other in 2014

Robin Thicke has finally tied the knot with his long-time fiancé and renowned model, April Love Geary, after six years of engagement.

The couple, who began dating in 2014, exchanged marital vows in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with an intimate wedding function on Friday, May 30th.

Geary turned to her Instagram Stories to share an exclusive sneak peek into her and the musician’s big day.

According to People, the 30-year-old model was wearing an all-white dress, which she paired with a long bridal veil, while Thicke opted for a black suit with a flower in his lapel.

For those unaware, the American-Canadian singer-songwriter proposed to his model fiancé for a second time a few days before their big day. 

At the time, Geary took to her Instagram account to drop a few images when the 48-year-old musician got down on one knee.

"Robin surprised me during our trip to Cannes by proposing to me again with a new ring that one of my best friends @nikkiwhatnikkiwho @establishedjewelry made, I'm so obsessed with it, thank you!!!" the mom-of-three added.

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary relationship timeline: 

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary got engaged in December 2018. They are also parents to their three children, Mia Love, Lola Alain, and Luca Patrick.

However, the pair also share Thicke's son Julian Fuego, which he welcomed with his ex-wife, Paula Patton, in April 2010. 

