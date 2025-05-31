France ban on smoking leaves netizens in stitches: 'another French revolution?'

World

France is gearing for a complete cigarettes ban in public spaces amid public health concerns

France ban on smoking leaves netizens in stiches: 'another French revolution?'

France – a country that made smoking look cool – has decided to take strong measures against cigarettes.

An item that portrayed cinematic statements and filtration will be banned from July 1, 2025, in France, and those found breaking the new rule will be subjected to around $153 in fines.

After glamorising tobacco for decades, the country has initiated a serious crackdown on smoking amid public health concerns.

The new restrictions, announced by Health Minister Catherine Vautrin, will bar smoking in all outdoor public areas where children may gather, including, parks, beaches, playgrounds, and bus stops.

In an official statement, Vautrin noted, "Tobacco must disappear where there are children."

Along with prioritising public health, the restriction also reflects on a deeper cultural shift as smoking has redefined French cinema and fashion for years.

Smoking in French Cinema

According to France's League Against Cancer, over 90 percent of French films from 2015 to 2019 featured smoking scenes, which is almost double of Hollywood.

Although smoking rates have reached all time low – fewer than 25% in French adults – the habit remains a constant, especially in young adults.

Netizens in shambles over the smoking ban 

With France known for treating smoking as an art form, the internet has been reacting to the ban, which is set to take place from next month.

A user on X penned, "they gonna start another French revolution."

While another wrote, "What is the point of going to france then."

A third comment surprisingly drew parallel between the European country and the US noting, "The French banning cigarette would be like American banning guns, this is crazy."

Notably, France's new move also mirrors a new wave of change in Europe including Spain, Britain and Sweden, who have also implemented smoking bans in public spaces.

