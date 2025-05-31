Royal

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer gives update on fire-damaged estate

The late Princess of Wales was laid to rest on the grounds of her childhood home, Althorp Estate, in 1997

Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, shared an update on their fire-damaged Althorp farmhouse.

For those unaware, the late Princess of Wales was buried in her mesmerizing Althorp farmhouse in 1997 after her mysterious accident.

According to People, the deceased Princess' childhood home, the Althorp estate, caught fire in a suspected arson attack earlier this week.

At the time, Charles said he was "stunned" to find out it had been "apparently burnt down by vandals."

Notably, the building was immediately covered by firefighters on Wednesday night. 

The 61-year-old British journalist now took to his X account to share a positive update on the Spencer family estate days after the horror blaze incident.

He re-shared the post from the conservation manager, who wrote, "Large chital buck standing his ground this evening @AlthorpHouse I think it will be prudent for me to walk around him, he's certainly not moving!"

Charles gave his reaction, writing, "Perhaps the most handsome beast in the Park at @AlthorpHouse at the moment. Just magnificent."

As of now, he has not revealed the investigative report of the police officials, who have been finding the cause of the fire since the incident happened.

Why Althorp property is beloved to Princess' Diana's family? 

It is pertinent to note, Althorp has belonged to the Spencer family for more than 500 years and was owned by Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, since 1992.

Shortly after the messy split between Princess Diana and her former husband, King Charles III, the departed soul shifted at the Althorp, where she was buried.  

