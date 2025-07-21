Royal Family to exhibit late Queen’s 200 iconic items on her 100th birthday

Royal Family to exhibit late Queen’s 200 iconic items on her 100th birthday
Royal Family to exhibit late Queen’s 200 iconic items on her 100th birthday

Queen Elizabeth II may be gone, but she is still alive in the hearts of her loved ones.

Though years have passed since her death, the late Queen –the longest-reigning monarch in British history – still holds a cherished place in the hearts of the Royal Family and the public, and Buckingham Palace’s latest announcement is a proof of that.

To celebrate the United Kingdom’s former Queen’s milestone 100th birthday, which is due on April 21, 2026, the Royal Family has announced to hold a special exhibition, in which they will display Elizabeth’s iconic fashion items that she wore throughout her life.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, July 21, the British Royals shared a carousel of photos that opened with a black-and-white photo of Queen Elizabeth II.

In the caption, they announced, “Coming soon… Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style. In 2026, to mark the centenary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth, The King’s Gallery in London will play host to the largest and most comprehensive exhibition of The late Queen’s fashion ever mounted, Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style.”

They continued, “Shown here is a cream silk evening gown with foliate beaded embroidery, designed by Sir Normal Hartnell, and worn by Queen Elizabeth II in 1956.”

Adding to their statement, the Royals noted, “It is just one of approximately 200 items, many on display for the first time, charting the remarkable story of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch through clothing and accessories worn in all ten decades of her life.”

Furthermore, they announced that the iconic exhibition is set to open in spring 2026, with dates and ticket information to be released in November 2025.

Related
Read more : Royal

Prince Harry 'struggles' with Meghan Markle after King Charles peace talks

Prince Harry 'struggles' with Meghan Markle after King Charles peace talks
King Charles and Prince Harry's representatives met each other in London for a possible royal reconciliation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's $29m mansion revealed in new photo

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's $29m mansion revealed in new photo
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in California

King Charles reveals surprising family link to Vlad the Impaler

King Charles reveals surprising family link to Vlad the Impaler
Vlad the Impaler is a key ruler in Wallachian history known for impaling his enemies on stakes in the ground

Princess Beatrice garners support from husband Edoardo after major milestone

Princess Beatrice garners support from husband Edoardo after major milestone
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi gushed over Princess Beatrice after her new role

Princess Anne’s horse incident: new details emerge one year later

Princess Anne’s horse incident: new details emerge one year later
The Princess Royal spent five days in the hospital last year after a minor head injury and concussion

Princess Charlene channels real-life Barbie in anniversary look

Princess Charlene channels real-life Barbie in anniversary look
The Princess of Monaco turned heads with ethereal look as she stepped out with her husband, Prince Albert

Queen Margrethe, Princess Benedikte greet young riders at Gråsten castle

Queen Margrethe, Princess Benedikte greet young riders at Gråsten castle
Queen Margrethe and her sisters, Queen Anne-Marie and Princess Benedikte gather at the castle every summer

Princess Kate ‘looking forward’ to beloved royal tradition she cherishes

Princess Kate ‘looking forward’ to beloved royal tradition she cherishes
The Princess of Wales is set to make a memorable family moment this week on major ocassion