Royal Family to exhibit late Queen’s 200 iconic items on her 100th birthday

Queen Elizabeth II may be gone, but she is still alive in the hearts of her loved ones.
Though years have passed since her death, the late Queen –the longest-reigning monarch in British history – still holds a cherished place in the hearts of the Royal Family and the public, and Buckingham Palace’s latest announcement is a proof of that.
To celebrate the United Kingdom’s former Queen’s milestone 100th birthday, which is due on April 21, 2026, the Royal Family has announced to hold a special exhibition, in which they will display Elizabeth’s iconic fashion items that she wore throughout her life.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, July 21, the British Royals shared a carousel of photos that opened with a black-and-white photo of Queen Elizabeth II.
In the caption, they announced, “Coming soon… Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style. In 2026, to mark the centenary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth, The King’s Gallery in London will play host to the largest and most comprehensive exhibition of The late Queen’s fashion ever mounted, Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style.”
They continued, “Shown here is a cream silk evening gown with foliate beaded embroidery, designed by Sir Normal Hartnell, and worn by Queen Elizabeth II in 1956.”
Adding to their statement, the Royals noted, “It is just one of approximately 200 items, many on display for the first time, charting the remarkable story of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch through clothing and accessories worn in all ten decades of her life.”
Furthermore, they announced that the iconic exhibition is set to open in spring 2026, with dates and ticket information to be released in November 2025.