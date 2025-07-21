Princess Anne may delay diamond jubilee plans after terrifying horse accident? 

Princess Anne might delay her upcoming birthday plans after she met with a terror-stricken horse accident last year.
The Princess Royal is set to celebrate her 75th birthday on August 15th. Though several royal fans and commentators are now unsure about the lavish celebrations inside Buckingham Palace.
For those unaware, Her Royal Highness was transported to intensive care with concussion in June last year, after a severe encounter with a horse at her Gloucestershire residence.
At the time, King Charles' younger sister underwent treatment for her head trauma and has subsequently confessed that she "can’t remember a thing" regarding the accident.
Despite the severe head injury, neither Anne nor the British Royal Family had displayed any indication of reducing her commitments towards her royal engagements.
As the mom-of-two returned to work three weeks after the incident, which left Prince William and Kate Middleton speechless as they hailed her courage on social media with a sweet social media message.
"Super trooper! So great to see you back so soon. WandC x," William and Kate captioned on their joint Instagram handle, at the time.
Though Buckingham Palace has not revealed the upcoming plans for honouring the "hardest-working royal member" on her special day.
As of now, neither Princess Anne nor the British Royal Family has announced to delay any forthcoming plans of her diamond jubilee.