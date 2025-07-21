Prince Albert embraces son after 20th anniversary of the reign speech

Prince Albert shared a heartfelt moment with his son, Crown Prince Jacques, after delivering a powerful speech.
Recently, the Prince of Monaco celebrated the 20th anniversary of his regime by delivering a speech. His wife Princess Charlene and twin kids were also present to support him.
During the speech, he acknowledged the role of his family, noting, "They have done so many wonderful things in the last 20 years.”
Following the monologue, the monarch hugged his son Jacques and kissed his head.
Moreover, Princess Alexandra, Princess Stéphanie, Beatrice Borromeo, Charlotte Casiraghi, Balthazar Casiraghi, Tatiana Santo Domingo, Andrea Casiraghi, Pauline Ducruet, Camille Gottlieb, and Louis and Marie Ducruet also attended the event to celebrate Prince’s two decades on the throne.
As per the Royal Family, “One of the highlights, deeply charged with emotion, was the speech of thanks given by the Sovereign Prince to the people of Monaco. In an atmosphere marked by simplicity and closeness, the Princely Couple, surrounded by their children, then strolled for a long time around the square to greet the Monegasques.”
"Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, accompanied by Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, as well as members of the Princely Family, attended the festivities on the Place du Palais," caption further read.
Prince Albert succeeded his father, Prince Rainier III, in 2005 and since then he has been the reigning prince of Monaco.