Prince Harry ‘disinterested’ by Prince William’s presentence around him


Prince Harry is reportedly “disinterested” by estrange brother Prince William’s presentence around him.

As per a report of Radar Online, the Duke of Sussex thinks that his brother’s presence around him make people lose interest in him.

A source told the media outlet, Meghan Markle’s husband “turn disinterested when William is around."

The same insider also revealed that Harry’s struggling to maintain friendship with a Hollywood star John Travolta.

"John's always friendly and polite when they do see each other, but it's very clear that the friendship is kind of one-sided. But the funny aspect is not that Harry doesn't seem to read the bad signs, it's more that he sees it as part of the curse that people, really cool ones,” the tipster added.

Harry, 39, has seemingly reached out to the actor many times in recent years but the Saturday Night Fever icon always has an excuse and brushes him off.

The source continued, "Harry got wind of them getting close to Sam and isn't sure if John is going public with a little mischief. But it's definitely hurt his feelings that John doesn't have time for our rogue royal, just not his vibe, really."

According to tabloids, Harry believes that Prince William is keeping him out of the inner circle since he stepped down from the royal role in 2020.

Related
Read more : Royal

Princess Anne’s horse incident: new details emerge one year later

Princess Anne’s horse incident: new details emerge one year later
The Princess Royal spent five days in the hospital last year after a minor head injury and concussion

Princess Charlene channels real-life Barbie in anniversary look

Princess Charlene channels real-life Barbie in anniversary look
The Princess of Monaco turned heads with ethereal look as she stepped out with her husband, Prince Albert

Queen Margrethe, Princess Benedikte greet young riders at Gråsten castle

Queen Margrethe, Princess Benedikte greet young riders at Gråsten castle
Queen Margrethe and her sisters, Queen Anne-Marie and Princess Benedikte gather at the castle every summer

Princess Kate ‘looking forward’ to beloved royal tradition she cherishes

Princess Kate ‘looking forward’ to beloved royal tradition she cherishes
The Princess of Wales is set to make a memorable family moment this week on major ocassion

Princess Anne set to leave England amid ‘frustration’ over Prince William

Princess Anne set to leave England amid ‘frustration’ over Prince William
Princess Anne is reportedly “annoyed” with Prince William over his reluctance to take on a key royal tradition

Princess Anne’s hard-to-break habit sparks deep ‘concern’ for husband Tim

Princess Anne’s hard-to-break habit sparks deep ‘concern’ for husband Tim
Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence is reportedly concerned about the Princess Royal’s worrisome habit

Prince Andrew back in controversy over Epstein 50th birthday tribute claims

Prince Andrew back in controversy over Epstein 50th birthday tribute claims
Ghislaine Maxwell 'asked' the Duke of York to write a tribute for Epstein’s 50th birthday celebrations in 2003

Monaco Royals share heartfelt post after Prince Albert marks major milestone

Monaco Royals share heartfelt post after Prince Albert marks major milestone
Prince Albert II of Monaco celebrated 20 years of his reign with an extravagant celebration