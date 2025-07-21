Prince Harry ‘disinterested’ by Prince William’s presentence around him

Prince Harry is reportedly “disinterested” by estrange brother Prince William’s presentence around him.
As per a report of Radar Online, the Duke of Sussex thinks that his brother’s presence around him make people lose interest in him.
A source told the media outlet, Meghan Markle’s husband “turn disinterested when William is around."
The same insider also revealed that Harry’s struggling to maintain friendship with a Hollywood star John Travolta.
"John's always friendly and polite when they do see each other, but it's very clear that the friendship is kind of one-sided. But the funny aspect is not that Harry doesn't seem to read the bad signs, it's more that he sees it as part of the curse that people, really cool ones,” the tipster added.
Harry, 39, has seemingly reached out to the actor many times in recent years but the Saturday Night Fever icon always has an excuse and brushes him off.
The source continued, "Harry got wind of them getting close to Sam and isn't sure if John is going public with a little mischief. But it's definitely hurt his feelings that John doesn't have time for our rogue royal, just not his vibe, really."
According to tabloids, Harry believes that Prince William is keeping him out of the inner circle since he stepped down from the royal role in 2020.