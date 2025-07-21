King Charles makes delightful announcement for Key Royal's huge milestone

King Charles III is all set to honour his late mother Queen Elizabeth's legacy with special tribute.
On Monday, July 21, Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a black and white portrait of the late Queen, with a heartfelt announcement.
As per the announcement, "The King’s Gallery in London will play host to the largest and most comprehensive exhibition of The late Queen’s fashion ever mounted, Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style to mark her 100th birthday.
The post also included an iconic and elegant evening gown of the Queen in cream colour with "foliate beaded embroidery, designed by Sir Normal Hartnell, and worn by Queen Elizabeth II in 1956."
To fuel the excitement of the Royal fans, the announcement added, "It is just one of approximately 200 items, many on display for the first time, charting the remarkable story of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch through clothing and accessories worn in all ten decades of her life."
"Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style will open in spring 2026. Dates will be announced and tickets on sale in November 2025."
Queen Elizabeth II, who ascended to the throne at the age of 25 in 1952 after the death of her father George VI, died in September 2022 at 96.
After her death King Charles became took the reign and his coronation took place in May 2024.