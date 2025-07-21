King Charles turns down key meeting with prominent world leader in Scotland

King Charles turns down key meeting with renowned world leader in Scotland 

King Charles III has denied meeting with the USA's 47th President, Donald Trump, in Scotland months before his official state visit in UK.

His Majesty and the 79-year-old American politician were planning to hold a secret gathering in Scotland before they officially began their high-profile state visit in September this year.

Now, The Telegraph reported that both Buckingham Palace and the USA's White House agreed to wait until September, as meeting officially in the United Kingdom would be convenient for the two leaders.

According to the sources, the reasons behind the cancellation of the meeting are the ongoing "diary challenges."

Despite the King's refusal to meet Trump, he will continue his visit to Scotland, which is scheduled from July 25 to 29, during which he will also tour his three golf courses.

On behalf of His Majesty, Sir Keir Starmer will join the US leader for an informal meeting, likely to be held in Aberdeen, where he will initiate the UK-US trade deals.

On the other side, the 76-year-old monarch will undertake his final public engagement alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, before travelling for their annual summer break.

It is important to note that this comes after a report suggested that King Charles and Donald Trump will officially meet in person before their September state visit.

The formal state visit to the United Kingdom will take place from September 17 to 19, where Mr. Trump and his wife, Melania, will be hosted by the King and Queen at Windsor Castle. 

Related
Read more : Royal

Princess Beatrice garners support from husband Edoardo after major milestone

Princess Beatrice garners support from husband Edoardo after major milestone
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi gushed over Princess Beatrice after her new role

Princess Anne’s horse incident: new details emerge one year later

Princess Anne’s horse incident: new details emerge one year later
The Princess Royal spent five days in the hospital last year after a minor head injury and concussion

Princess Charlene channels real-life Barbie in anniversary look

Princess Charlene channels real-life Barbie in anniversary look
The Princess of Monaco turned heads with ethereal look as she stepped out with her husband, Prince Albert

Queen Margrethe, Princess Benedikte greet young riders at Gråsten castle

Queen Margrethe, Princess Benedikte greet young riders at Gråsten castle
Queen Margrethe and her sisters, Queen Anne-Marie and Princess Benedikte gather at the castle every summer

Princess Kate ‘looking forward’ to beloved royal tradition she cherishes

Princess Kate ‘looking forward’ to beloved royal tradition she cherishes
The Princess of Wales is set to make a memorable family moment this week on major ocassion

Princess Anne set to leave England amid ‘frustration’ over Prince William

Princess Anne set to leave England amid ‘frustration’ over Prince William
Princess Anne is reportedly “annoyed” with Prince William over his reluctance to take on a key royal tradition

Princess Anne’s hard-to-break habit sparks deep ‘concern’ for husband Tim

Princess Anne’s hard-to-break habit sparks deep ‘concern’ for husband Tim
Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence is reportedly concerned about the Princess Royal’s worrisome habit

Prince Andrew back in controversy over Epstein 50th birthday tribute claims

Prince Andrew back in controversy over Epstein 50th birthday tribute claims
Ghislaine Maxwell 'asked' the Duke of York to write a tribute for Epstein’s 50th birthday celebrations in 2003