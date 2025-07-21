King Charles turns down key meeting with prominent world leader in Scotland

King Charles III has denied meeting with the USA's 47th President, Donald Trump, in Scotland months before his official state visit in UK.
His Majesty and the 79-year-old American politician were planning to hold a secret gathering in Scotland before they officially began their high-profile state visit in September this year.
Now, The Telegraph reported that both Buckingham Palace and the USA's White House agreed to wait until September, as meeting officially in the United Kingdom would be convenient for the two leaders.
According to the sources, the reasons behind the cancellation of the meeting are the ongoing "diary challenges."
Despite the King's refusal to meet Trump, he will continue his visit to Scotland, which is scheduled from July 25 to 29, during which he will also tour his three golf courses.
On behalf of His Majesty, Sir Keir Starmer will join the US leader for an informal meeting, likely to be held in Aberdeen, where he will initiate the UK-US trade deals.
On the other side, the 76-year-old monarch will undertake his final public engagement alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, before travelling for their annual summer break.
It is important to note that this comes after a report suggested that King Charles and Donald Trump will officially meet in person before their September state visit.
The formal state visit to the United Kingdom will take place from September 17 to 19, where Mr. Trump and his wife, Melania, will be hosted by the King and Queen at Windsor Castle.