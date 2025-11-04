Sports

Mladen Zizovic's tragic death mid-match leaves players in shock and tears

Football mourns after top-flight manager collapses, passes away during game at 44

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Mladen Zizovic's tragic death mid-match leaves players in shock and tears

Top-flight manager Mladen Zizovic died tragically at the age of 44 mid-match.

According to Goal, a top-flight manager in Serbia passed away after collapsing during the match on Sunday, November 2, leaving players and fans in tears.

Zizovic, who was seeing his team Radnicki 1923 in action during the game with Mladost, suffered a heart attack 22 minutes into the match, triggering a medical emergency on the field. The 44-year-old was immediately rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following the death, the coaching staff and players were informed about the tragic news during the match. The news left the players devastated as they broke down into tears on the field.

The club later issued a statement to announce the death of the manager that read, “With the deepest sorrow we inform the public, fans and sports friends that our chief of the professional staff, Mladen Zizovic, died during tonight's game between Mladost and Radnicki 1923 in Lucani.”

“Our club has lost not only a great expert but, above all, a good man, friend and sportsman who, with his knowledge, energy and nobility, left a deep mark on the hearts of all who knew him. Football club Radnicki 1923 sends its most sincere condolences to his family, friends and everyone who shared the love of football with him. Rest in peace, young one,” it added.

Zizovic, who was taking in just his third game as Radnicki boss following his appointment in October, has left behind three children.

