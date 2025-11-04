Sports

Trent Alexander-Arnold pays emotional tribute to Diogo Jota at Anfield

  By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Former Liverpool players Trent Alexander-Arnold and Xabi Alonso laid tributes to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva outside Anfield.

A delegation from Real Madrid visited Liverpool’s stadium on Monday night to pay tribute to Jota ahead of their Champions League clash on Tuesday, November 4, reported Metro.

Alexander-Arnold and Alonso were joined by Emilio Butragueno and Dean Hujsen in paying respects to Jota, the Liverpool footballer who tragically died in a car crash in July.

The delegation laid floral memorials and messages at the area of remembrance for Jota and Silva outside Anfield.

A note left by Alonso read, “Real Madrid CF expresses its deepest condolences to Liverpool FC and to the family of Diogo Jota. The football world mourns the loss of an exceptional person and a remarkable player.”

Alexander-Arnold was Jota’s teammate for five years and in a heartfelt note of his own said he “misses his mate every day.”

Trent wrote, “My mate Diogo. you are so missed but still so loved. Yours and Andre’s memory will always live on. I smile every time I think about you and will always remember the great times we shared. Miss you mate, every day. Forever 20 YNWA. Love Trent and the family.”

Liverpool academy graduate Alexander-Arnold also left a PlayStation controller at the remembrance area in memory of the time they spent gaming together.

