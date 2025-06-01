Royal

Prince William, Kate look back on May in Kensington Palace's monthly rewind

Kensington Palace releases heartwarming highlights from the Prince and Princess of Wales' activities in the month of May

  by Sidra Khan
  • |
Prince William, Kate look back on May in Kensington Palace's monthly rewind

Prince William and Princess Kate have had an eventful month!

On the last day of May, Kensington Palace once again took to the joint Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales to share a heartwarming monthly rewind.

In the first Story, the Palace posted the opening image of the carousel that read, “WELCOME TO THE MAY REWIND. Tap to see this monthy’s highlights.”

The future king and queen began the month celebrating their second child and only daughter, Princess Charlotte’s 10th birthday.

Next in the series were a few delightful glimpses from the Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) to celebrate milestone 80 years since the end of World War II.

In the third Story, the Royals shared highlight of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week, marking which, Princess Kate announced the release of a special series titled Mother Nature, focusing on the “beauty and complexity of the human experience.”

P.C. Instagram/princeandprincessofwales
This was followed by the Princess of Wales’ appearance at the British Fashion Council’s event, where she awarded the prestigious Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Patrick McDowell.

“Congratulations to Patrick McDowell on winning the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design,” stated the Story’s caption.

Moving forward in the month, Prince William, along with King Charles, celebrated the 300th anniversary of Order of the Bath.

The ceremony marked a milestone moment for the father of three, who was installed as Great Master of the order, a title that previously belonged to the British Monarch.

This was then followed by another highlight in which the Palace recapped William’s appearance at FA Cup Final, writing, “Congratualtions Crystal Palace!”

P.C. Instagram/princeandprincessofwales
After the FA Cup Final, the Waleses hosted a special Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, where they met several “inspiring guests” from around the United Kingdom.

In the next highlight, the Palace shared about the future king’s visit to Leith Community Centre.

The Royal Couple then traveled to Glasgow, Scotland, where Kate christened HMS Glasgow – a Royal Navy Type 26 warship, designed to shield the UK’s nuclear deterrent and aircraft carriers.

After the high-profile Glasgow visit, Prince William announced the release of Guardian – a docuseries that explores the criticial role of Rangers across the world.

P.C. Instagram/princeandprincessofwales
Kensington Palace concluded the “May Rewind” by thanking the Royal Family, British Fashion Council, Patrick McDowell, Street Soccers Scotland, David Duke, Leith Community Centre, Royal Navy, United for Wildlife, and BBC Earth.

