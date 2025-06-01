Prince William’s ‘impatient’ nature comes to light during key outing

Prince William’s “inpatient” nature when it comes to work got highlighted by a royal aide.
The Prince of Wales went to the Duchy of Cornwall for a royal engagement, during which his “demanding” behaviour came to light.
He inherited the Duchy of Cornwall consisting of "128,494 acres of land across 20 counties” when his father King Charles acceded the British throne.
While reflecting on William’s approach to managing the property, secretary Will Bax told The Telegraph, "He's easy to follow because he's got great conviction and personality, and he really wears his heart on his sleeve in terms of social interest and his desire to have a positive impact in the world."
He also called the future King "pretty demanding.” Will further told the media outlet, “He's a man on a mission...He's asking us to change and evolve in a way to deliver positive impact at scale and at pace."
About Duchy of Cornwall:
The Duchy of Cornwall is a major source of income for Prince William, who charges rent on properties and land within the real estate.
As of now, the Duchy provides an annual income of £21m. Since the property is not a corporation so it is not subject to Corporation tax. However, Prince William does pays income tax on the Duchy's surplus.