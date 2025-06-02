King Charles steps out amid Prince Harry’s plans to change surname

King Charles III has made the first public appearance amid estranged son, Prince Harry, plans to ditch surname.
As per Hello!, the British monarch was spotted waving and smiling at his fans as visited the St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham for a service.
In the viral pictures, His Majesty can be seen greeting royal fans warmly from the backseat of a blue car.
Moreover, his wife Queen Camilla usually join him for Sunday church service but apparently she skipped it this time.
For the service, Charles wore a dark grey suit with a crisp white shirt and a tie.
The monarch’s outing comes after tabloids reported that Harry wants to change his surname.
A source told Daily Mail that the Duke of Sussex discussed his plans with Princess Diana 's brother Earl Spencer during a rare visit to Britain.
“They had a very amicable conversation and Spencer advised him against taking such a step,” the tipster shared.
Prince Harry to honour mom Princess Diana by changing surname:
Prince Harry reportedly wants to honour his late mother, Princess Diana, by changing his surname and ditching Mountbatten-Windsor, which is used by his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Diana passed away almost 30 years ago in a Paris car at the age of 36.