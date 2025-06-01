Ronaldo to MLS? Herculez Gomez drops bombshell about potential deal

Football analyst Herculez Gomez made a passionate case for bringing Cristiano Ronaldo to Major League Soccer amidst rumors of him leaving Al Nassr.
The Portuguese superstar is reportedly set to leave the Saudi Pro League club and is still looking to keep playing football, which has seen him linked to several outfits across the world. However, Gomez argued that an MLS club should offer Ronaldo an ownership stake similar to what Inter Miami provided to Lionel Messi to bring Ronaldo to the U.S.
“Nobody thought Lionel Messi would come, and yet he did. What did it take? It took ownership and I think it’s going to be a similar package [to recruit Ronaldo to MLS],” Gomez said on Futbol Americas. “American owner John Textor (owns Botafogo, Crystal Palace and American Eagle Football Group), they want, as per reports, to offer a similar package for Cristiano Ronaldo to join Botafogo, or one of the teams, ahead of the Club World Cup."
He added, “Do I see someone within Major League Soccer with the ability to do that? Maybe. Should they do that? Absolutely. There is no absolute way you have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing in the same league, and you’re not going to pay attention.”
“Whether you’re a hater of what they have become now, or whether you’re a lover of what they’ve done to the game. Two players who have played at the highest of levels for so long, who have competed against one another."
Gomez believes MLS would gain significant global traction if it could sign Ronaldo.
“Everybody in the world will watch the league, will watch this match-up, and I almost feel like you have to make an intent, you have to try to get Cristiano Ronaldo to the MLS," he said.