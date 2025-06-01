Prince Andrew to form alliance with Prince Harry as Royals isolate the Dukes

Prince Andrew has been “feeling a lot of kinship” towards his nephew, Prince Harry, as the two Dukes live their lives away from the Royal Family.
In a recent article, Radar Online reported that, in an effort to launch his own royal comeback, the Duke of York is eyeing to form a partnership with the Duke of Sussex, who has himself been estranged from the Royal Family for many years.
The outlet stated that Andrew has been following the “ongoing drama” surrounding Harry after his recent defeat in the UK security case.
Just about a month ago, the California-based Prince suffered a major defeat in his appeal to claim the taxpayer-funded security while in the United Kingdom. After the legal loss, the Duke gave a bombshell interview to the BBC, further straining his already fractured relationship with King Charles and the Royal Family.
Revealing that Andrew is “keen” to form an alliance with Prince William’s younger brother, an insider told the outlet, "Andrew is feeling a lot of kinship towards Harry. In his view, they are both 'spares' that have been terribly mistreated.”
They cotinued, “It's all so tragic and dark. It’s the last thing Charles wants to be associated with. He doesn't even want to see Andrew these days.”
Adding further, the source noted, "Andrew still can't believe his own brother and family have turned on him this way, and now he sees they've done it to Harry, too. In his view that ought to bond them – even though they've never been close in the past.”
What has happened to Prince Andrew?
Prince Andrew has been facing intense media and public scrutiny since his ties to sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, and Chinese spy, Yang Tengbo, have come to light.
In the wake of these scandals, the Duke of York was forced to step down as a working royal and has been estranged from the British Royal Family ever since.