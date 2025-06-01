Royal

Prince Harry receives stark warning as he plans ‘money-making’ move

The Duke of Sussex was stripped of his royal funding when he stepped back from his duties with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has received a stark warning from royal expert, who is suggesting that his next major career move may reignite tensions within the Royal Family.

According to recent reports, the Duke of Sussex is finding a "new purpose" and considering to launch his own commercial venture in the next few months, while also concentrating on his Invictus Games Foundation.

Now, a royal expert Jennie Bond has suggested that the duke’s potential move toward a commercial venture could be fraught with risk, both professionally and personally.

"Personally, I think this commercial route opens him up to all sorts of accusations of trading on his royal status which would make him an even angrier young man than at present. I think Harry is still trying to figure out where he goes from here,” she told The Mirror.

Bond continued, “By normal standards, he’s a very rich man, but life in Montecito doesn’t come cheap, especially with all the security costs he deems necessary. So is he content for his wife to be the breadwinner while he concentrates on the children and charity work? There’s nothing wrong with that but he might feel he needs to pursue commercial ventures too."

"There’s nothing wrong with being a stay-at-home dad and using his influence to help charities around the world. He’s brilliant at interacting with people and at just being Harry. He should perhaps stick to what he’s born to, trained for and truly good at,” she added.

Prince Harry's earning after stepping down from Royal duties 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was stripped of his royal funding when he stepped back from his royal title and duties in 2020.

Since then, the Duke of Sussex has successfully created multiple sources of income, including a $100 million Netflix deal, a $20 million Spotify contract, and other ventures.

