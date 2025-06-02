Sports

Hamilton apologizes to teammate after crash but faces potential sacking

Lewis Hamilton future in jeopardy despite apology to the teammate after crash at Spanish Grand Prix.

The 40-year-old is tied with Michael Schumacher for the most number of Spanish Grand Prix wins with six.

Hamilton is also one of only two drivers to have stood on the top step of the podium at the circuit in the past nine years.

The other is reigning four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who secured his first ever win in F1 at the 2016 Spanish GP.

In doing so, the Dutchman became the youngest driver to win a Formula 1 race, aged 18 years and 228 days.

Rosberg had taken the lead into Turn One but found himself in the wrong engine setting two corners later.

As a result, Hamilton, who was travelling at 17kph faster, dived for the inside on the exit but lost control of his W07 after catching the grass and collected his teammate's car as he spun back onto the track.

Mercedes non-executive chairman Niki Lauda slammed the incident as 'stupid' and blamed Hamilton for being 'too aggressive'.

However, a subsequent racing stewards' investigation disagreed and deemed the crash a racing incident with no one party at fault.

That concurred with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's verdict, who said that it is a very difficult situation, a very difficult incident to analyse.

