Jennifer Garner earns praises for celebrating Pride Month with heartfelt gesture

Jennifer Garner is once again capturing hearts!
The 13 Going on 30 actress took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a sweet video of herself as she celebrates Pride Month, which is observed in June in the United States.
In the heartwarming video, Garner could be seen wrapping trees in vibrant rainbow ribbons to honor Pride Month as Britney Spears’ Oops!…I Did It Again played in the background.
"Pride trees = my favorite time of the year! She wrote along the video.
Fans’ reaction
Jennifer Garner's heartfelt gesture to support the LGBTQ+ community earned her many praises with fans rushing to comment section to shower love.
“Once again, I nominate Jennifer Garner as an American Treasure,” a user wrote.
While another added, “Britney Spears feat. Jennifer Garner is what we need.”
“Thank you for this! way to set an amazing example!” the third commented.
The fourth gushed, “This is why your one of my faves.”
"Happy Pride JG! The trees look lovely!" the fifth noted.
Last year, Garner lent her voice to the Los Angeles LGBT Center's public service announcement titled "We Are Family," which celebrates the strength and unity of LGBTQ+ families.
About Pride Month
Pride Month is celebrated annually in June to commemorate the Stonewall Riots of 1969.
It observes a month-long celebration and activism for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ)+ community.