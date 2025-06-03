Selena Gomez surpasses Taylor Swift on Forbes' richest self-made annual list 

Selena Gomez has recently topped among the 100 women who appeared in the annual list of Forbes' richest self-made women.
Forbes released its annual list of the country’s wealthiest women on June 3rd, Tuesday.
According to media reports, in addition to the Calm Down hitmaker, the 100 wealthiest women in America include Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé, Reese Witherspoon, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and others.
Selena received the honor as the singer is taking a huge stake in her cosmetics company, Rare Beauty, which she initially established in 2020 and is valued at nearly $1.3 billion.
The 32-year-old singer-turned-actress' net worth is estimated at $700 million, and she is one of 16 celebrities to earn a place on the list.
Shortly after establishing her beauty brand, Selena initiated her Rare Impact Fund as part of her commitment to addressing mental health and self-acceptance.
She has donated $5 MILLION to the Southern California Wildfire Relief Fund, according to Direct Relief CEO Thomas Tighe.
As of now, Selena has not reacted to her latest career milestone.
Selena Gomez's upcoming movies:
On the work front, Selena Gomez, who has been engaged to the American record producer Benny Blanco since December last year, is set to appear in her iconic TV series, Only Murders in the Building's new season.
The Emilia Pérez starlet began shooting for the fifth installment of the show in March this year.
Hulu's popular series is slated to be released this year.