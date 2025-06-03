Entertainment

Selena Gomez surpasses Taylor Swift on Forbes' richest self-made annual list

The 'Calm Down' hitmaker overtook her close pal Taylor Swift in Forbes' self-made women ranking

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Selena Gomez surpasses Taylor Swift on Forbes richest self-made annual list
Selena Gomez surpasses Taylor Swift on Forbes' richest self-made annual list 

Selena Gomez has recently topped among the 100 women who appeared in the annual list of Forbes' richest self-made women.

Forbes released its annual list of the country’s wealthiest women on June 3rd, Tuesday.

According to media reports, in addition to the Calm Down hitmaker, the 100 wealthiest women in America include Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé, Reese Witherspoon, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and others. 

Selena received the honor as the singer is taking a huge stake in her cosmetics company, Rare Beauty, which she initially established in 2020 and is valued at nearly $1.3 billion.

The 32-year-old singer-turned-actress' net worth is estimated at $700 million, and she is one of 16 celebrities to earn a place on the list. 

Shortly after establishing her beauty brand, Selena initiated her Rare Impact Fund as part of her commitment to addressing mental health and self-acceptance.

She has donated $5 MILLION to the Southern California Wildfire Relief Fund, according to Direct Relief CEO Thomas Tighe.

As of now, Selena has not reacted to her latest career milestone.

Selena Gomez's upcoming movies: 

On the work front, Selena Gomez, who has been engaged to the American record producer Benny Blanco since December last year, is set to appear in her iconic TV series, Only Murders in the Building's new season.

The Emilia Pérez starlet began shooting for the fifth installment of the show in March this year. 

Hulu's popular series is slated to be released this year. 

Sabrina Carpenter reveals new track 'Manchild' after mysterious teaser
Sabrina Carpenter reveals new track 'Manchild' after mysterious teaser
The 'Short n' Sweet' crooner will drop the new song, 'Manchild' this week
Kris Jenner celebrates 'fabulous' pal's birthday with heartfelt tribute
Kris Jenner celebrates 'fabulous' pal's birthday with heartfelt tribute
Shelli Azoff and Kris Jenner appeared together in the iconic TV series 'The Kardashians'
Roseanne Barr survives tractor accident, speaks out about 2018 controversy
Roseanne Barr survives tractor accident, speaks out about 2018 controversy
Barr is gearing up to launch her latest documentary, 'Roseanne Barr is America,' set to release on June 10, 2025
Justin Bieber causes stir with cryptic note after Hailey's move to sell Rhode
Justin Bieber causes stir with cryptic note after Hailey's move to sell Rhode
The 'Baby' hitmaker shared cryptic message on Instagram earlier this week
'Love Island USA': Here's how and where to watch?
'Love Island USA': Here's how and where to watch?
'Love Island USA' will be exclusively available on Peacock in affordable subscription options
Hilary Duff pens adorable birthday note for husband Matthew Koma: 'So proud'
Hilary Duff pens adorable birthday note for husband Matthew Koma: 'So proud'
Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff tied the knot in December 2019 in an intimate wedding function
Glastonbury 2025 line-up: Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams & more to light up stage
Glastonbury 2025 line-up: Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams & more to light up stage
The star-studded Glastonbury Festival 2025 is set to take place from June 25 to June 29, 2025
Drake unveils $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK, Europe 2025 tour: ‘ACROSS THE WATERS’
Drake unveils $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK, Europe 2025 tour: ‘ACROSS THE WATERS’
The ‘God’s Plan’ singer announces new tour for the United Kingdom and Europe with PARTYNEXTDOOR
Scarlett Johansson reveals her hardcore ‘Jurassic Park’ fandom
Scarlett Johansson reveals her hardcore ‘Jurassic Park’ fandom
'Lucy' star revealed her admiration for 'Jurassic Park' franchise
'Parks and Recreation' star pays emotional tribute to late Jonathan Joss
'Parks and Recreation' star pays emotional tribute to late Jonathan Joss
Jonathan Joss and Chris Pratt starred alongside at 'NBC' renowned sitcome 'Parks and Recreations'
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz address David feud rumours for first time
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz address David feud rumours for first time
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz call feud rumours with Beckhams 'fake news'
Megan Fox ‘fuming’ over ex MGK’s flirtatious behavior with Sydney Sweeney
Megan Fox ‘fuming’ over ex MGK’s flirtatious behavior with Sydney Sweeney
The ‘Subservience’ starlet parted ways with ex-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly last year