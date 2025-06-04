Taylor Swift, Blake Lively ‘on good terms’ after Baldoni dropped subpoena

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are seemingly on “good terms” after Justin Baldoni dropped subpoena against the pop icon.
The Grammy winner, 35, and Gossip Girl alum, 37, are working on their strained friendship after it was nearly ruined due to It Ends With Us legal drama.
A source told PEOPLE, the duo are "on good terms," but "their friendship isn't the same as it was before.”
Taylor and Blake, “Aren’t as close and haven’t been spending as much time together as they did in the past.”
As per the media outlet, the pair rekindled their friendship in April after The Tortured Poets Department hitmaker distanced herself from the actress.
The insider shared, “Taylor is working to trust Blake again but it’s going to take some time.”
How Taylor Swift, Blake Lively’s friendship almost ended:
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship dates back to 2015. The American singer used to hang out with The Age of Adaline star’s family. She also became a good friend of Ryan Reynolds.
After Blake filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends with Us costar Justin Baldoni in 2024, the American director dragged her pal Taylor in his defamation countersuit claiming she pressured him into changing the movie script along with Ryan.
However, he dropped the subpoena issued to Taylor last month.