Sabrina Carpenter reveals new track 'Manchild' after mysterious teaser  

Sabrina Carpenter has announced her upcoming song, Manchild, following the release of a mysterious video teaser.
On Tuesday, June 3rd, the Short n' Sweet crooner took to her Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself alongside the exciting announcement.
In the viral snapshot, Carpenter is seen posing by the side of a rocky road, seemingly asking for a ride.
She revealed the title of her new song, Manchild, in her headline-grabbing post.
The heartfelt caption read, "This one’s about you!! Manchild is out this Thursday, 6/5, at 8 PM EST. A special 7-inch vinyl is available now!"
Fans reacts to Sabrina Carpenter's new song Manchild:
As Sabrina's new song update spread on social media, fans flooded her comments section to express their excitement over the new project.
One fan wrote, "When the world needed her the most."
"The way she doesn't even have to @ lmao," another commented.
A third user penned, "SABRINA SUMMER IS BACK."
"Everyone say thank you Sabrina for saving summer," a fourth noted.
Sabrina Carpenter drops mysterious teaser a day prior to song announcement:
This announcement comes shortly after she released a video teaser the day before.
In that video, posted on Instagram, Sabrina Carpenter showcased her short denim shorts and white top while asking for a lift with her blue suitcase.
At the time, she had not yet revealed the name or details of her upcoming song.