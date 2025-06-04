Entertainment

Cardi B opens up on toxic past with Offset as she moves on with Stefon Diggs

'WAP' singer addressed the reaction to her newly introduced relationship with Stefon Diggs

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Cardi B opens up on toxic past with Offset as she moves on with Stefon Diggs
Cardi B opens up on toxic past with Offset as she moves on with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B is getting candid about the emotional toll of her past relationship with Offset, revealing in a raw moment that staying together could’ve pushed her to a breaking point.

The WAP singer took to X Spaces on early Tuesday, June 3 to address the reaction to her newly introduced relationship with Stefon Diggs.

During her conversation she thanked those who have “been so supportive” and slammed those who criticized her.

“I don't think people understand how tired I was. How tired, how mentally drained I was,” she told fans, seemingly referring to her former relationship.

Cardi added, “Drained, drained, drained. Couldn't eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind.”

“I was literally losing my mind,” Cardi repeated.

She continued, “And I gave it chances after chances after chances after chances after chances after chances.”

Expressing her anathema, the Drip singer mentioned, “If she was “still there,” ading, “I was going to end up going to jail, ‘cause I was going to end up killing them. Seriously, with my own bare hands. ‘Cause it was just getting so … it was just getting too much.”

Notably, the statement came the day after Cardi B hard launched her new romance with Stefon Diggs.

She married Offset in 2017 before filing for divorce in 2020, then they later reconciled, and were on and off until Cardi filed for divorce from the Ghostface Killers rapper for a second time in July 2024.

Eminem’s publisher sues Meta over alleged copyright infringement
Eminem’s publisher sues Meta over alleged copyright infringement
Eight Mile Style filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms
Cillian Murphy confirms return to '28 Days Later' franchise in upcoming sequel
Cillian Murphy confirms return to '28 Days Later' franchise in upcoming sequel
'Oppenheimer 'star is set to appear in 2026's 'The Bone Temple'
Vin Diesel’s lawyer issues statement on major win in abuse lawsuit
Vin Diesel’s lawyer issues statement on major win in abuse lawsuit
Vin Diesel gets four claims dropped in sexual battery case against ex-assistant
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively ‘on good terms’ after Baldoni dropped subpoena
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively ‘on good terms’ after Baldoni dropped subpoena
Taylor Swift tries to 'trust' Blake Lively 'again' after getting dragged into the Justin Baldoni legal drama
Sabrina Carpenter reveals new track 'Manchild' after mysterious teaser
Sabrina Carpenter reveals new track 'Manchild' after mysterious teaser
The 'Short n' Sweet' crooner will drop the new song, 'Manchild' this week
Selena Gomez surpasses Taylor Swift on Forbes' richest self-made annual list
Selena Gomez surpasses Taylor Swift on Forbes' richest self-made annual list
The 'Calm Down' hitmaker overtook her close pal Taylor Swift in Forbes' self-made women ranking
Kris Jenner celebrates 'fabulous' pal's birthday with heartfelt tribute
Kris Jenner celebrates 'fabulous' pal's birthday with heartfelt tribute
Shelli Azoff and Kris Jenner appeared together in the iconic TV series 'The Kardashians'
Roseanne Barr survives tractor accident, speaks out about 2018 controversy
Roseanne Barr survives tractor accident, speaks out about 2018 controversy
Barr is gearing up to launch her latest documentary, 'Roseanne Barr is America,' set to release on June 10, 2025
Justin Bieber causes stir with cryptic note after Hailey's move to sell Rhode
Justin Bieber causes stir with cryptic note after Hailey's move to sell Rhode
The 'Baby' hitmaker shared cryptic message on Instagram earlier this week
'Love Island USA': Here's how and where to watch?
'Love Island USA': Here's how and where to watch?
'Love Island USA' will be exclusively available on Peacock in affordable subscription options
Hilary Duff pens adorable birthday note for husband Matthew Koma: 'So proud'
Hilary Duff pens adorable birthday note for husband Matthew Koma: 'So proud'
Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff tied the knot in December 2019 in an intimate wedding function
Glastonbury 2025 line-up: Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams & more to light up stage
Glastonbury 2025 line-up: Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams & more to light up stage
The star-studded Glastonbury Festival 2025 is set to take place from June 25 to June 29, 2025