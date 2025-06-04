Cardi B opens up on toxic past with Offset as she moves on with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B is getting candid about the emotional toll of her past relationship with Offset, revealing in a raw moment that staying together could’ve pushed her to a breaking point.
The WAP singer took to X Spaces on early Tuesday, June 3 to address the reaction to her newly introduced relationship with Stefon Diggs.
During her conversation she thanked those who have “been so supportive” and slammed those who criticized her.
“I don't think people understand how tired I was. How tired, how mentally drained I was,” she told fans, seemingly referring to her former relationship.
Cardi added, “Drained, drained, drained. Couldn't eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind.”
“I was literally losing my mind,” Cardi repeated.
She continued, “And I gave it chances after chances after chances after chances after chances after chances.”
Expressing her anathema, the Drip singer mentioned, “If she was “still there,” ading, “I was going to end up going to jail, ‘cause I was going to end up killing them. Seriously, with my own bare hands. ‘Cause it was just getting so … it was just getting too much.”
Notably, the statement came the day after Cardi B hard launched her new romance with Stefon Diggs.
She married Offset in 2017 before filing for divorce in 2020, then they later reconciled, and were on and off until Cardi filed for divorce from the Ghostface Killers rapper for a second time in July 2024.