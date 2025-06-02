Instagram for iPad app to launch soon with advanced features: Report

Meta is reportedly working to launch a native Instagram app for iPad users.
According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Meta plans to release a native Instagram app for iPad by the end of 2025.
Earlier, Meta released the official WhatsApp app for iPad after a wait of 15 years.
As per Gurman, the American-based tech giant is testing the tablet version of Instagram, which is already being used by employees inside Meta's campus, "at full speed.”
Instagram delays to launch on iPad
A native Instagram app for iPad means a dedicated app that instead of the stretched-out phone version, offers a proper interface developed for the iPad's screen.
It is worth noting that the company will offer an advanced layout for scrolling, browsing, and watching videos.
Moreover, iPad users will have easy access to DMs, Stories, and Reels without difficult navigation.
A dedicated Instagram iPad app also means more space to view and edit posts, which is great if you're a creator or manage accounts.
According to Gurman, with a dedicated Instagram app for an iPad, you can also expect to use Instagram alongside other apps using the split screen or Slide Over mode without it feeling cramped or glitchy.
It is worth noting that Meta has yet to make any official announcement about the launch of an Instagram app for iPad.