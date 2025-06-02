Elon Musk announces XChat with ‘Bitcoin-Style' encryption: What’s inside

Elon Musk has officially announced that X (formerly Twitter) is set to get a new version of XChat with different privacy-oriented features.
Taking to X, Musk revealed on Sunday, June 1, 2025, that XChat will have "Bitcoin-Style" encryption, and will be built with the programming language Rust using a "whole new architecture."
XChat to get 'Bitcoin-Style' encryption
Besides encryption, XChat will also have disappearing messages, the ability to send "any kind" of file, audio and video calls.
To note, direct messages on X currently allow you to send media files only, and encrypted messages are available only to subscribers, and come with many drawbacks.
TechCrunch reported that one user who had early access to the features back in April found they could also turn on a four-digit passcode to help protect their messages further.
Notably, Bitcoin uses several encryption mechanisms, including the Elliptical Curve Digital Signature Algorithm for public/private key generation, and the Secure Hash Algorithm 256 (SHA-256) for transaction verification.
Earlier in March, Musk’s xAI acquired X for $33 billion, combining the social platform with his artificial intelligence venture.
As per the company, encrypted DMs have been a crucial feature of X for the last two years for those with a subscription.
Many other messaging apps offer the security feature as a default to encourage more users.
The company has yet to officially reveal the availability of the feature to all users.