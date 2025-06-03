Microsoft Bing adds OpenAI’s Sora video generator: How does it work?

Microsoft has officially announced that it will add a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature to its Bing mobile app.
In a blog post, The Redmond, Washington-based company revealed on Monday, June 2, 2025, that the “Bing AI Video Creator” tool is now available within the Bing mobile apps.
The new AI feature uses OpenAI’s Sora model to let users generate videos from text prompts.
OpenAI, which has a long-standing partnership with Microsoft, has locked down access to Sora‘s video generation for paying customers only.
What to expect?
As per Microsoft, its integration in Microsoft Bing showcases the first time that it will be available for free.
At launch, Bing Video Creator is not yet available on desktop, and videos can take hours to generate, even when using the “fast” mode, which is supposed to take just a few minutes.
How does Bing Video Creator work?
Users can queue up to three 5-second video generations at a time — as of now, there’s no way to change the length of the video.
Currently, videos can only be generated in a vertical 9:16 aspect ratio, perhaps priming users to share their AI creations on TikTok or Instagram.
However, the company will soon release horizontal 9:16 uploads. To note, there are two generation modes available, standard and fast.
Microsoft is offering 10 fast generations to all users for free. After that, users will have to spend 100 Microsoft Reward points for every fast generation.
The Standard generation will remain entirely free. Bing will send a notification once a user's video has been generated.