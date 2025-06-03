TikTok launches AI-centric smart keyword filters to restrict content 

TikTok has introduced cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Smart Keyword Filters, enabling users to restrict content in which they are not interested in their For You page.
The short-video platform announced on Tuesday that the company allows users to use keyword filters to limit certain content from appearing in their feeds, the latest Smart Keyword filters will utilise AI to additionally limit content with similar keywords.
The recently launched tool displays which additional keywords are being filtered along with the actual ones.
The company stated that users will soon be able to select and deselect certain keywords that they would be interested in adding.
TikTok further revealed that its “Manage Topics” feature will start piloting in the US in August 2024, and is now accessible worldwide.
The tool allows users to tailor your For You feed to display more or less specific topics, including humour, current affairs, and more.
How to access it?
Follow these steps to access the recently introduced feature:
- Firstly, launch Settings > tap “Content Preferences.”
- Now tap the “Manage Topics” option.
- Users can move the slider to customise how much you do or don't want to see that certain kind of content in your For You feed.