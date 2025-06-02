WWDC 2025: Apple plans to launch overhauled Shortcuts app 

Apple is reportedly working to redesign its Shortcuts app, bringing artificial intelligence (AI) features powered by Apple Intelligence.
According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to release an AI capability, its proprietary AI suite of features for iPhone, iPad, and other devices, to the Shortcuts app.
As per the report, the company will demo the app and the changes at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, the public release may face delays till 2026.
The changes to the Shortcuts app may let users engage in natural language interactions for playing a particular music playlist or creating other tasks.
Shortcuts app to get redesign
As per Gurman, the changes will reportedly be announced at the WWDC 2025 which kicks off on June 9 at Apple Park in California.
The revamped Shortcuts app may allow users to create custom interactions using Apple Intelligence models.
With the Shortcuts app, creators can leverage its on-device AI technology which is currently used for text summarisation and other lightweight tasks.
This move is expected to result in the introduction of several more Apple Intelligence-powered features.
To note, one of the primary additions is a Siri powered by large language models (LLMs) at its core for a more conversational interface.
Moreover, the company is reportedly working on a chatbot that will serve as a competitor to ChatGPT.