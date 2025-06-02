WhatsApp update: iPhone users can now copy chunks of messages

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will let users extract and copy only a certain portion of a message, rather than the entire text.
WABetaInfo revealed on Monday, June 2, 2025, that this action brings up the reaction tray and context menu, but the latest update adds an important enhancement.
How to use WhatsApp’s new feature?
To use this feature, users are required to tap and hold on to the desired message, which will trigger the usual long-press action.
Users can now precisely drag their fingers across the message to highlight individual words or select full sentences, enabling partial selection directly within the chat interface.
With this new feature, WhatsApp aims to significantly improve usability, offering a faster and more intuitive way to copy only the information that matters most.
The new feature is particularly useful when a long message contains only one relevant detail that needs to be copied or shared.
To note, in previous versions, users had to copy the entire message first. Then, they would paste it into another field, usually the chat bar, just to manually delete the unnecessary parts.
The new partial selection tool removes the requirement for users to copy an entire message and manually trim it down, eliminating several unnecessary steps from the process.
It is worth noting that this feature works seamlessly across all types of conversations, including individual chats, group chats, and channels.
WhatsApp has yet to officially reveal the launch of this new feature for all users.