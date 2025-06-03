Meta plans to fully automate advertising with AI: Report

Meta Platforms plans to allow brands to create and target advertisements with its artificial intelligence tools.
According to the Wall Street Journal report, by the end of next year, Meta will fully automate advertising with AI.
As per the report, the social media company's apps have 3.43 billion unique active users globally and its AI-driven tools help create personalised ad variations, image backgrounds and automated adjustments to video ads, making it lucrative for advertisers.
“A brand could provide a product image and a budget, and Meta's AI would generate the ad, including image, video and text, and then determine user targeting on Instagram and Facebook with budget suggestions,” the report said.
Additionally, Meta plans to let advertisers personalise ads using AI so that users view different versions of the same ad in real time.
Speaking to Reuters, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, whose majority of revenue comes from ad sales, referred to CEO Mark Zuckerberg's public remarks about AI-driven ads.
Earlier last week, Zuckerberg stated that advertisers needed AI products that delivered "measurable results at scale" in the not-so-distant future.
He added that the company aimed to build an AI one-stop shop where businesses can set goals, allocate budgets and let the platform handle the logistics.