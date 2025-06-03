Sci-Tech

Meta plans to fully automate advertising with AI: Report

Meta plans to let advertisers personalise ads using AI so that users view various versions of same ad in real time

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Meta plans to fully automate advertising with AI: Report
Meta plans to fully automate advertising with AI: Report

Meta Platforms plans to allow brands to create and target advertisements with its artificial intelligence tools.

According to the Wall Street Journal report, by the end of next year, Meta will fully automate advertising with AI.

As per the report, the social media company's apps have 3.43 billion unique active users globally and its AI-driven tools help create personalised ad variations, image backgrounds and automated adjustments to video ads, making it lucrative for advertisers.

“A brand could provide a product image and a budget, and Meta's AI would generate the ad, including image, video and text, and then determine user targeting on Instagram and Facebook with budget suggestions,” the report said.

Additionally, Meta plans to let advertisers personalise ads using AI so that users view different versions of the same ad in real time.

Speaking to Reuters, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, whose majority of revenue comes from ad sales, referred to CEO Mark Zuckerberg's public remarks about AI-driven ads.

Earlier last week, Zuckerberg stated that advertisers needed AI products that delivered "measurable results at scale" in the not-so-distant future.

He added that the company aimed to build an AI one-stop shop where businesses can set goals, allocate budgets and let the platform handle the logistics.

TikTok releases a new music insights platform for artists: What’s inside
TikTok releases a new music insights platform for artists: What’s inside
This platform includes step-by-step guides to TikTok’s tools, features, additional support and resources
Microsoft Bing adds OpenAI’s Sora video generator: How does it work?
Microsoft Bing adds OpenAI’s Sora video generator: How does it work?
New AI feature uses OpenAI’s Sora model to let users generate videos from text prompts
WhatsApp latest news: Android users can create custom AI chatbots
WhatsApp latest news: Android users can create custom AI chatbots
Custom AI chatbot creation is similar to one on Instagram and Messenger, offering enhanced experience
WWDC 2025: Apple plans to launch overhauled Shortcuts app
WWDC 2025: Apple plans to launch overhauled Shortcuts app
Revamped Shortcuts app may allow users to create custom interactions using Apple Intelligence models
WhatsApp update: iPhone users can now copy chunks of messages
WhatsApp update: iPhone users can now copy chunks of messages
This feature works seamlessly across all types of conversations, including individual chats, group chats, more
Instagram for iPad to launch soon with advanced features: Report
Instagram for iPad to launch soon with advanced features: Report
Meta is likely to offer advanced layout for scrolling, browsing, and watching videos on Instagram iPad app
Elon Musk announces XChat with ‘Bitcoin-Style' encryption: What’s inside
Elon Musk announces XChat with ‘Bitcoin-Style' encryption: What’s inside
Encrypted DMs have been crucial feature of X, providing end-to-end encrypted experience
OpenAI to turn ChatGPT into 'Super Assistant' amid AI popularity
OpenAI to turn ChatGPT into 'Super Assistant' amid AI popularity
ChatGPT to be evolved in a perfect assistant that can exceed in all walks of life
Apple will add rich text and web view support in SwiftUI at WWDC 2025: Report
Apple will add rich text and web view support in SwiftUI at WWDC 2025: Report
Apple will reportedly include a built-in rich text editor and an easy solution to integrate web views in SwiftUI
Google set to appeal antitrust ruling over search monopoly
Google set to appeal antitrust ruling over search monopoly
Google's trial, which started in April, is likely to end with a ruling by August
Google Maps brings significant update to new bottom corner logo
Google Maps brings significant update to new bottom corner logo
Google Maps latest update is currently available on the latest versions of the app, version 25.21 for Android and 25.22 for iOS
WhatsApp latest update: New feature to reduce unwanted messages
WhatsApp latest update: New feature to reduce unwanted messages
With this feature, WhatsApp aims to put users in full control of who can contact them via their username