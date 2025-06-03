TikTok releases a new music insights platform for artists: What’s inside

TikTok has officially launched a new music insights platform that is developed to help artists build their careers.
The company revealed on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, that “TikTok for Artists” is developed to help artists and their teams better connect with fans, enhance their promotional efforts, and inform content creation on TikTok.
The platform provides artists, their labels, and their teams access to data about the performance of the artist’s music and posts and TikTok.
TikTok launches ‘TikTok for Artists’
These metrics include the number of views, posts, and creator engagements per song, along with similar insights into post-performance.
Other insights include information about an artist’s followers, such as their age, language, and gender.
Moreover, “TikTok for Artists” includes step-by-step guides to TikTok’s tools, features, additional support and resources.
On the other hand, the company has announced that it’s launching a new “Pre-Release” tool that allows artists to promote upcoming album releases on TikTok.
The feature allows fans to pre-save albums directly to their Spotify or Apple Music library, where they will become instantly available to listen to upon release.
TikTok for Artists could help artists expand their reach and grow their audience.
‘TikTok for Artists’ availability
“TikTok for Artists” is now available in Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Egypt, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Morocco, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina.
According to TikTok, the platform will be rolling out in other countries soon.