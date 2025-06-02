Sci-Tech

Instagram for iPad to launch soon with advanced features: Report

Meta is likely to offer advanced layout for scrolling, browsing, and watching videos on Instagram iPad app

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Instagram for iPad to launch soon with advanced features: Report
Instagram for iPad to launch soon with advanced features: Report

Meta is reportedly working to launch a native Instagram app for iPad users.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Meta plans to release a native Instagram app for iPad by the end of 2025.

Earlier, Meta released the official WhatsApp app for iPad after a wait of 15 years.

As per Gurman, the American-based tech giant is testing the tablet version of Instagram, which is already being used by employees inside Meta's campus, "at full speed.”

Instagram delays to launch on iPad

A native Instagram app for iPad means a dedicated app that instead of the stretched-out phone version, offers a proper interface developed for the iPad's screen.

It is worth noting that the company will offer an advanced layout for scrolling, browsing, and watching videos.

Moreover, iPad users will have easy access to DMs, Stories, and Reels without difficult navigation.

A dedicated Instagram iPad app also means more space to view and edit posts, which is great if you're a creator or manage accounts.

According to Gurman, with a dedicated Instagram app for an iPad, you can also expect to use Instagram alongside other apps using the split screen or Slide Over mode without it feeling cramped or glitchy.

It is worth noting that Meta has yet to make any official announcement about the launch of an Instagram app for iPad. 

WhatsApp update: iPhone users can now copy chunks of messages
WhatsApp update: iPhone users can now copy chunks of messages
This feature works seamlessly across all types of conversations, including individual chats, group chats, more
Elon Musk announces XChat with ‘Bitcoin-Style' encryption: What’s inside
Elon Musk announces XChat with ‘Bitcoin-Style' encryption: What’s inside
Encrypted DMs have been crucial feature of X, providing end-to-end encrypted experience
OpenAI to turn ChatGPT into 'Super Assistant' amid AI popularity
OpenAI to turn ChatGPT into 'Super Assistant' amid AI popularity
ChatGPT to be evolved in a perfect assistant that can exceed in all walks of life
Apple will add rich text and web view support in SwiftUI at WWDC 2025: Report
Apple will add rich text and web view support in SwiftUI at WWDC 2025: Report
Apple will reportedly include a built-in rich text editor and an easy solution to integrate web views in SwiftUI
Google set to appeal antitrust ruling over search monopoly
Google set to appeal antitrust ruling over search monopoly
Google's trial, which started in April, is likely to end with a ruling by August
Google Maps brings significant update to new bottom corner logo
Google Maps brings significant update to new bottom corner logo
Google Maps latest update is currently available on the latest versions of the app, version 25.21 for Android and 25.22 for iOS
WhatsApp latest update: New feature to reduce unwanted messages
WhatsApp latest update: New feature to reduce unwanted messages
With this feature, WhatsApp aims to put users in full control of who can contact them via their username
iPhone 17 likely to house larger screen with upgraded refresh rate
iPhone 17 likely to house larger screen with upgraded refresh rate
Vanilla iPhone 17 is claimed to reduce feature gap between standard and Pro models
Google silently launched an app to let you run AI models: What’s inside
Google silently launched an app to let you run AI models: What’s inside
With this new app, users can find, download, and run compatible models that generate images and more
Meta reportedly plans to transform product risk assessments
Meta reportedly plans to transform product risk assessments
This AI-centric approach would let Meta update its products more rapidly
Microsoft puts Xbox handheld development on hold: What’s inside
Microsoft puts Xbox handheld development on hold: What’s inside
Upcoming third-party handhelds could arrive with more optimised version of Microsoft's desktop OS
Samsung likely to bring ‘Game Booster’ features with One UI 8 launch
Samsung likely to bring ‘Game Booster’ features with One UI 8 launch
During gaming, users may also take advantage of upcoming features to be launched with One UI 8