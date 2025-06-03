Whitney Purvis' son Weston dies at 16: 'Life is so cruel and unfair'

Whitney Purvis's eldest son Weston Gosa Jr. has passed away at 16.
On Monday, June 2, the 16 and Pregnant star announced the devastating news in a social media post alongside several snaps of the teen.
She began her statement noting, "This is so hard to write. My beautiful son, Weston has passed away. He was only 16 years old. Life is so cruel and unfair. I just don't understand."
Referring to losing a child as her worst nightmare, Whitney expressed her grief as she added, "I'm in disbelief, this cannot be happening. I don't want it to be real."
In the emotional announcement, Whitney did not disclose the cause of death, however Weston's stepmom explained in a separate Facebook post that the family ordered an autopsy to get the answers.
She further explained that the teen did not wake up in the morning and was not breathing..
Moreover, as he was not breathing, the family attempted CPR, which was of no use and he was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital in Gordon County.
Amy also revealed that the child had several underlying health condition and diabetes as she urged fans and supported to "keep our family and Whitney in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn such a brilliant amazing life that was our son."
About Whitney Purvis children
Whitney and Weston Sr. welcomed their son in April 2009, during the first season of the MTV hit show 16 and Pregnant.
The couple split up and rekindle before giving birth to their second son River in 2014, and broke up once again.
Over the years, Whitney lost custody for both of the kids and she was arrested in 2024 for allegedly failing to pay child support payments.