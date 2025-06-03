Entertainment

Whitney Purvis' son Weston dies at 16: 'Life is so cruel and unfair'

'16 and Pregnant' star Whitney Purvis and Weston Gosa Sr. welcomed their first child in April 2009

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Whitney Purvis son Weston dies at 16: Life is so cruel and unfair
Whitney Purvis' son Weston dies at 16: 'Life is so cruel and unfair'

Whitney Purvis's eldest son Weston Gosa Jr. has passed away at 16.

On Monday, June 2, the 16 and Pregnant star announced the devastating news in a social media post alongside several snaps of the teen.

She began her statement noting, "This is so hard to write. My beautiful son, Weston has passed away. He was only 16 years old. Life is so cruel and unfair. I just don't understand."

Referring to losing a child as her worst nightmare, Whitney expressed her grief as she added, "I'm in disbelief, this cannot be happening. I don't want it to be real."

picture credit: Whitney Purvis/ Facebook
picture credit: Whitney Purvis/ Facebook

In the emotional announcement, Whitney did not disclose the cause of death, however Weston's stepmom explained in a separate Facebook post that the family ordered an autopsy to get the answers.

She further explained that the teen did not wake up in the morning and was not breathing..

Moreover, as he was not breathing, the family attempted CPR, which was of no use and he was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital in Gordon County.

Amy also revealed that the child had several underlying health condition and diabetes as she urged fans and supported to "keep our family and Whitney in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn such a brilliant amazing life that was our son."

About Whitney Purvis children

Whitney and Weston Sr. welcomed their son in April 2009, during the first season of the MTV hit show 16 and Pregnant.

The couple split up and rekindle before giving birth to their second son River in 2014, and broke up once again.

Over the years, Whitney lost custody for both of the kids and she was arrested in 2024 for allegedly failing to pay child support payments.

Tom Hiddleston poses with co-stars at 'The Life of Chuck' premiere
Tom Hiddleston poses with co-stars at 'The Life of Chuck' premiere
Tom Hiddleston attends premiere of ‘The Life of Chuck' with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Mark Hamill
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh makes bold step after dropping surname
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh makes bold step after dropping surname
'Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ co-star's daughter Shiloh made an unexpected appearance at a Los Angeles
Jonathan Joss, voice of John Redcorn in ‘King of the Hill’, fatally shot
Jonathan Joss, voice of John Redcorn in ‘King of the Hill’, fatally shot
The ‘Dead Man’s Walk’ star passed away at age 59 after being shot in San Antonio, Texas
Tom Cruise, David Beckham make Champions League final unforgettable
Tom Cruise, David Beckham make Champions League final unforgettable
David Beckham joins forces with Tom Cruise for epic Champions League final
‘Adolescence’ star Owen Cooper breaks silence on win at Gotham TV Awards
‘Adolescence’ star Owen Cooper breaks silence on win at Gotham TV Awards
Owen Cooper gets emotional after big win at 2025 Gotham TV Awards
JoJo Siwa announces romantic relationship with Chris Hughes
JoJo Siwa announces romantic relationship with Chris Hughes
JoJo Siwa previously turned down dating rumours with Chris Hughes
Blake Lively pulls major allegation in ongoing dispute with Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively pulls major allegation in ongoing dispute with Justin Baldoni
'Gossip Girl' alum withdrew major claims in her ongoing legal battle with her 'It Ends With Us' co-star
Suge Knight breaks silence after being named in Diddy's controversial trial
Suge Knight breaks silence after being named in Diddy's controversial trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been facing racketeering and trafficking charges since September last year
Ariana Grande joins Pedro Pascal, Sabrina Carpenter for powerful new campaign
Ariana Grande joins Pedro Pascal, Sabrina Carpenter for powerful new campaign
The popular American actress was last appeared in an oscar-winning movie 'Wicked'
Sabrina Carpenter teases new ‘summer anthem’ with cryptic snippet: Watch
Sabrina Carpenter teases new ‘summer anthem’ with cryptic snippet: Watch
The ‘Espresso’ hitmaker, Sabrina Carpenter, sends fans into a frenzy with thrilling new teaser
Jennifer Aniston posts cheerful update after making major announcement
Jennifer Aniston posts cheerful update after making major announcement
The ‘Friends’ starlet turns to her Instagram account to share sweet posts after announcing major update on ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4
Ben Affleck dines with Matt Damon, Luciana after attending Netflix Tudum 2025
Ben Affleck dines with Matt Damon, Luciana after attending Netflix Tudum 2025
The ‘Argo’ actor and Matt Damon made appearance at Netflix Tudum 2025 to promote their upcoming film ‘The RIP