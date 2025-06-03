Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh makes bold step after dropping surname

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh has officially taken a bold step in redefining her identity, reportedly dropping “Pitt” from her surname.
The Mr. & Mrs. Smith’s co-star's daughter Shiloh made an unexpected appearance at a Los Angeles event this week.
As per Variety, on Thursday, May 29, the 19-year-old daughter of Jolie and Pitt made an appearance at a dinner that celebrated the launch of fashion designer Isabel Marant's collection with Net-A-Porter.
At the event, Shiloh served as a choreographer for musician Luella, who performed her newly-released single Naïve at the dinner with two dancers, Keoni Rose and Tako Suzuko.
The release also refers to Shiloh by a new name: Shi Joli.
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt kids:
To note, the recent update came after a legal ruling last year stated that the teen, who was born Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, could now legally go by Shiloh Jolie.
Last year, the teenager first took the matter to the court as she filed to drop "Pitt" from her last name on her 18th birthday.
Alongside Shiloh, Jolie, 49, and Pitt, 61, share five other kids — Maddox, 23, Zahara, 20, Pax, 21, Knox, 16, and Vivienne, 16.
Shiloh isn’t the only Jolie-Pitt child to drop “Pitt.”
In the Playbill for The Outsiders, which Vivienne co-produced with Jolie, she’s listed as “Vivienne Jolie.”
However, it’s unclear if the change is legal.
Previously, Zahara also introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” during a Spelman College sorority event, per Essence.