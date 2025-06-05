'Love Island USA' Yulissa Escobar quits season 7 after severe online backlash

Love Island USA participant Yulissa Escobar has been kicked out from the villa for past racist online remarks.
Escobar was removed during season 7's second episode of the renowned reality show after podcast clips of her using racial slurs resurfaced.
The details of her exist were not shared as around 18-minute mark of Wednesday's episode, series narrator Iain Stirling announced, "Yulissa has left the villa."
What did Yulissa Escobar do?
Since joining the show, Escobar has faced massive online backlash for her past online activities.
In the viral clip, she is heard using the N-word multiple times while discussing her previous relationships.
Escobar is not the only contestant whose digital footprint got them in trouble.
After the cast of season 7 was announced, a X user share screenshot of Austin Shepard's alleged TikTok likes, which featured posts supporting President Donald Trump, however he is still on the show.
As of now, the remaining female cast include, Huda Mustafa, Chelley Bissainthe, Belle-A Walker and Olandria Carthen.
While the male participants are Taylor Williams, Jeremiaah Brown, Nicolas Vansteenberghe, and Ace Greene.
Along with that, season 7 also have two new cast members, who entered the villa on night one, Charlie Georgiou and Cierra Ortega.
Love Island USA season 7 is currently streaming on Peacock, where single participants compete to win the cash prize of $100,000 and potentially find the love of their lives.