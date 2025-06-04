Entertainment

Diddy hit with new claims of $100K payoff for ex-Cassie's assault video

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was accused of bribing million of dollars to obtain Cassie's assaults video in 2016

Diddy hit with new claims of $100K payoff for ex-Cassie's assault video 

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has faced new accusations of bribing the hotel staff for millions of dollars to obtain the alleged video of assaulting his then-girlfriend, Casandra Cassie Ventura.

Eddy Garcia, who worked as a security official at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016 during the alleged incident, has testified in the ongoing bombshell trial of the disgraced hip-hop mogul.

In the latest proceedings of the court trial, a former hotel staff accused Diddy of paying him $100,000 to obtain the surveillance footage of a violent assault on his girlfriend in 2016.

Garcia testified at the time the Bad Boy Records CEO handed over a sealed envelope containing $100,000 in cash as payment for the footage, in which he was seen beating his former flame.

He also added that he divided the money among three individuals including his supervisor, Bill Madrano, who received $50,000.

While Garcia and another guard split the remaining amount to keep their mouths shut in the case.

In exchange for money, they returned the video file on a USB drive to Diddy.

According to media reports, Garcia further stated that days after the incident, Cassie spoke with him on a FaceTime call, urging him to destroy the footage as she was concerned about its release.

In addition to Eddy Garcia, several individuals have testified in the previous case trials of Sean Diddy Combs for the disturbing allegations surrounding his long-term relationship with Cassie in 2016.

Sean Diddy Combs' case timeline:  

As of now, the rapper, who has been detained at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn since September 2024, has firmly denied the criminal offenses.

Diddy has also faced serious charges of sex trafficking and human racketeering. 

