Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant hint at secret marriage during 'Ballerina' premiere

Keanu Reeves and his longtime partner Alexandra Grant reignited rumors about their secret marriage during new appearance.
The love birds, who have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight since going public in 2019, attended the world premiere of From the World of John Wick: Ballerina on Tuesday, June 3.
The couple appeared deeply smitten as they walked hand-in-hand into the star-studded event, held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.
Reeves looked effortlessly dapper in a classic dark-gray suit and matching tie which he paired with brown shoes and his signature shaggy dark hair.
Meanwhile, Grant donned a crimson gown with a plunging ruffled neckline and metallic heels.
However, it wasn’t just her outfit that had fans talking as eagle-eyed observers quickly noticed a diamond ring on Grant’s left hand.
This is not the first time that Grant has sported the sparkler as she was seen wearing same piece of jewelry during a trip to London with Reeves in April.
The ring reignited speculation that the notoriously private pair may have secretly tied the knot.
About Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's relationship
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant first met at a dinner party in 2009.
Later on, the duo collaborated on two art books together before going red carpet official in 2019.
Since going public, Reeves and Grant have attended an array of public events together, including the recent Sonic The Hedgehog 3 premiere.