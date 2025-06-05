Romeo Beckham, Kim Turnbull part ways amid Beckham family tensions

Romeo Beckham and model Kim Turnbull have reportedly called it quits, amid claims of growing tensions within the Beckham family that may have played a role in the young couple’s split.
As per PEOPLE, it is confirmed that the young footballer and Turnbull have parted ways amid the ongoing family feud with Brooklyn Beckham.
They ended their relationship amid a rift between the Beckham family, as a source previously told the outlet that "there are tensions between Brooklyn and Nicola [Peltz] and the family."
Brooklyn and Nicola were noticeably absent from David Beckham's 50th birthday bash in May.
"While the pair have been noticeably absent from the Beckhams' recent functions, the relationship is definitely not beyond repair. They love and are always there for him. They’re just hurt and disappointed that he’s now playing no part in family life," said the source.
Another insider revealed, "Brooklyn didn't want to be in the same room as her, and he told his dad that. But David opted to have Kim there over Nicola.”
The third tipster mentioned, "Brooklyn and Kim know each other from the past, and his family knows he's not comfortable around her."
Romeo Beckham, Kim Turnbull relationship:
To note, Romeo and Turnbull confirmed their romance on Romeo's Instagram Stories in November 2024.
He dropped some romantic shots, and later that same month, Romeo, 22, added a snap of Turnbull on his main Instagram.