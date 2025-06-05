Entertainment

Comedian Sinbad to break acting hiatus after five years of stroke battle

Sinbad's new Netflix movie 'Straw' is set to be released on Netflix on June 6, 2025

Sinbad has finally ended his five-year acting hiatus after surviving the deadliest stroke.

The 68-year-old American comedian and actor also known as David Adkins has made his return to Hollywood in renowned actor-turned-filmmaker Tyler Perry's upcoming Netflix drama, Straw

According to People, Sinbad is set to portray the character of Benny in the thriller series, led by Taraji P. Henson as Janiyah, a single mother who will do anything to help her ill daughter.  

During the Straw's special screening night on Tuesday, June 3rd, the drama’s director reflected on Sinbad's character.

The 55-year-old filmmaker added, "It's so important to me, as a man, that men want to support and take care of their families."

"I know it's been really difficult, for him, so to give him this opportunity made me feel amazing. I'm excited for him. And he delivered," said the acclaimed writer-director.

He also revealed on behalf of the legendary actor that it was "tough" for Sinbad to break his acting hiatus, but providing him the opportunity made him feel amazing.

About Sinbad's new project: 

The Straw will be available on Netflix on June 6th, 2025. In addition to Sinbad, several Hollywood stars, including Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd, and Teyana Taylor will be playing leading roles.

Sinbad suffers stroke: 

Sinbad suffered a stroke in October 2020, his family confirmed a few weeks later. 

