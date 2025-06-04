Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to John Candy ahead of TIFF documentary premiere

Ryan Reynolds’ documentary ‘John Candy: I Like Me’ is set to open Toronto Film Festival in September

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to John Candy ahead of TIFF documentary premiere
Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to John Candy ahead of TIFF documentary premiere

Ryan Reynolds has paid a sweet tribute to late Canadian comedy legend John Candy ahead of world premiere of his latest documentary about him.

The Deadpool and Wolverine star took to his Instagram account on Wednesday, June 4, to express his long-standing admiration for Candy as his documentary, John Candy: I Like Me is set to open the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (#TIFF50).

“As some of you know, I’ve included John Candy easter eggs in a lot of my films. Because his films and his life mean so much to me. Today is an emotional day — not just because our documentary, “I Like Me” will be opening #TIFF50 but because we’re one step closer to what will be a global John Candy moment this fall,” he wrote in the caption.

About ‘John Candy: I Like Me’

John Candy: I Like Me is a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Canadian John Candy from director Colin Hanks and producer Ryan Reynolds.

According to the official logline, “it’s the story of a son, husband, father, friend, and professional driven to bring joy to audiences and loved ones while battling personal ghosts and Hollywood pressures.”

The documentary is set to screen on September 4 at Roy Thomson Hall, as part of the official opening night of the 50th Toronto International Film Festival.

Amazon MGM is backing the film, which will debut on Prime Video in the fall.

About John Candy

John Candy was a Toronto-born comedian who rose to fame on Canada’s sketch comedy show SCTV.

Durind his decades long career, the last comedian starred in many films such as Spaceballs, Uncle Buck, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, National Lampoon’s Vacation and Little Shop of Horrors.

In 1994, John Candy unexpectedly passed away of a heart attack at age 43.

Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant hints at secret marriage during 'Ballerina' premiere
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant hints at secret marriage during 'Ballerina' premiere
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant first met at a dinner party in 2009 and went red carpet official in 2019
A-ha singer Morten Harket reveals his Parkinson's diagnosis
A-ha singer Morten Harket reveals his Parkinson's diagnosis
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease that causes various problems with movement, mental health, more
Selena Gomez shares 'Only Murders' sneak peek after richest women nod
Selena Gomez shares 'Only Murders' sneak peek after richest women nod
The 'Calm Down' hitmaker released never-seen-before glimpses from her upcoming season of 'Only Murders in the Building'
Katy Perry fights Jet Lag with tiger encounter in Sydney ahead of Lifetimes Tour
Katy Perry fights Jet Lag with tiger encounter in Sydney ahead of Lifetimes Tour
Katy Perry is set to perform three sold-out shows at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney in June
Diddy hit with new claims of $100K payoff for ex-Cassie's assault video
Diddy hit with new claims of $100K payoff for ex-Cassie's assault video
Sean 'Diddy' Combs was accused of bribing million of dollars to obtain Cassie's assaults video in 2016
Travis Kelce breaks silence amid Taylor Swift pregnancy rumours
Travis Kelce breaks silence amid Taylor Swift pregnancy rumours
Travis Kelce hypes up girlfriend Taylor Swift on buying the masters of her first six albums
Jessie J opens up about early Breast Cancer diagnosis ahead of surgery
Jessie J opens up about early Breast Cancer diagnosis ahead of surgery
'Bang Bang' singer share a candid video providing an update on her health
Ryan Reynolds upcoming film faces setback amid Blake Lively's legal battle
Ryan Reynolds upcoming film faces setback amid Blake Lively's legal battle
Ryan Reynolds upcoming film 'Animal Friends' was originally partnered with Sony Pictures
Kylie Jenner earns 'girl's girl' title after sharing breast implant details
Kylie Jenner earns 'girl's girl' title after sharing breast implant details
Kylie Jenner spills beans on breast implant journey, also reveals surgeon name
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni lawsuit takes big turn after judge’s ruling
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni lawsuit takes big turn after judge’s ruling
Blake Lively’s emotional distress claims against Justin Baldoni are officially dead, as per latest ruling
Eminem’s publisher sues Meta over alleged copyright infringement
Eminem’s publisher sues Meta over alleged copyright infringement
Eight Mile Style filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms
Cillian Murphy confirms return to '28 Days Later' franchise in upcoming sequel
Cillian Murphy confirms return to '28 Days Later' franchise in upcoming sequel
'Oppenheimer 'star is set to appear in 2026's 'The Bone Temple'