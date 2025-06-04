Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to John Candy ahead of TIFF documentary premiere

Ryan Reynolds has paid a sweet tribute to late Canadian comedy legend John Candy ahead of world premiere of his latest documentary about him.
The Deadpool and Wolverine star took to his Instagram account on Wednesday, June 4, to express his long-standing admiration for Candy as his documentary, John Candy: I Like Me is set to open the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (#TIFF50).
“As some of you know, I’ve included John Candy easter eggs in a lot of my films. Because his films and his life mean so much to me. Today is an emotional day — not just because our documentary, “I Like Me” will be opening #TIFF50 but because we’re one step closer to what will be a global John Candy moment this fall,” he wrote in the caption.
About ‘John Candy: I Like Me’
John Candy: I Like Me is a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Canadian John Candy from director Colin Hanks and producer Ryan Reynolds.
According to the official logline, “it’s the story of a son, husband, father, friend, and professional driven to bring joy to audiences and loved ones while battling personal ghosts and Hollywood pressures.”
The documentary is set to screen on September 4 at Roy Thomson Hall, as part of the official opening night of the 50th Toronto International Film Festival.
Amazon MGM is backing the film, which will debut on Prime Video in the fall.
About John Candy
John Candy was a Toronto-born comedian who rose to fame on Canada’s sketch comedy show SCTV.
Durind his decades long career, the last comedian starred in many films such as Spaceballs, Uncle Buck, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, National Lampoon’s Vacation and Little Shop of Horrors.
In 1994, John Candy unexpectedly passed away of a heart attack at age 43.